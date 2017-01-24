Fitness for free

By JILLIAN EMERSON

Staff Writer

Many students know that they can use Niagara College’s Athletic Center for free (the price is built into tuition) but what some may not know is the college also offers free fitness classes and free sessions with personal trainers.

From Jan. 16 to April 7 the college will be offering these free classes, with no sign up necessary. If you are a full-time Niagara College student with a student ID card, you can take advantage of these classes from Monday to Friday.

There are many different types of classes available, including yoga, spin, zumba and even a boot camp course. Classes range from 30 to 50 minutes and run from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate students’ busy schedules.

The school also offers free personal training sessions for students, however, this is only available at the Welland campus.

According to Hannah Sukkau, the fitness coordinator for Athletics and Recreation at the college, the personal training is done by four to five students in the Fitness and Health Promotion program. The students preforming the training are supervised by two professional trainers.

“Sessions are booked weekly, dependent on the schedules of both the trainers and clients. Ideally clients would return for several sessions over the semester on a weekly basis,” said Sukkau.

Sukkau said personal training sessions are based on student and trainer availability.

The hours for the winter semester are Monday to Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekend hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about athletics visit gokinghts.ca