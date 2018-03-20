Follow your dreams and live your life to the fullest

We’ve all done it. Spent hours on Instagram stalking our friends, frenemies, or even people we’ve never met. We wonder, how can they travel like that and still be a student? Or I wish I could travel but I have to find a full-time job. What’s stopping you?

You’ve probably been told one of the following things:

When you graduate, you need to repay your loans.

You need to find a full-time job. You went to school for this long so you need to get a job as soon as possible.

While most of these things are true, who says you need to do any of them right away? Why do we feel so pressured to step out of our gowns and into a 9 to 5 job?

Most likely, our teachers, parents and peers have force fed us the idea that adult life begins immediately after college. I’m telling you it’s okay to postpone your career to fulfill your dreams. Whether it’s to travel, move somewhere else or even just relax because this is the first time you’re out of school, you should do it, and soon.

There is no correct timeline for life. I know our brains automatically think: graduate college, get a job, get a house, get married, have kids and live exactly like that forever. Your dreams and passions become an afterthought, an “if we can afford it” or a “one day we’ll do it.” There’s absolutely nothing wrong with living that way if it’s what you want. But you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your dreams to get that life.

I, myself, took a different route. I took an year off between year one and year two to focus on my passion for travelling. I spent six weeks travelling to various parts of Europe including, but not limited to, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Rome and Barcelona. I even spent my time in Paris and other smaller parts of France attending soccer games at the 2016 Euro Cup. A dream I have had since I was old enough to kick a ball.

When I got home I realized hardly anyone I knew was doing this. They should. More people should sacrifice a year of “adulting” to pursue a childhood dream. I realized then that, a lot of people might not know when the right time is, or how to do it. I will not mention other people in talking about this, other than to say I have wonderful parents who supported my decision. That isn’t to say I wouldn’t have gone if they didn’t approve. It would have made my decision a lot harder to make, but they thought it was a great idea, and that’s when I realized that my parents are fricken cool.

Now, even though I’m 24, I look to my parents for guidance and advice, as I’m sure most of you do. But that doesn’t mean I seek permission. At some point, as hard as it is, you have to take your life into your hands because it’s your life. No one else’s. While I understand the desire to have your parents scream “YES!” to every decision you make, that isn’t, and will never be, the case. I think being old enough to vote and drink gives you grounds to make your own decisions.

It wasn’t all easy. I had not one, not two, but three part-time jobs to fund this adventure. It took commitment at first, but as the summer came to an end, it became way easier than you’d think. The hours my friends spent in class or doing homework, I was working retail. It worked out that our schedules weren’t all that different after all. Having that many jobs also taught me more responsibility than I had in the past. Sleeping in for your 8 a.m. class? Doable. Sleeping in for your 8 a.m. shift? Not so much. Learning how to juggle a social life and three jobs taught me a lot, even though I longed for the days of online shopping in lectures.

Think about it this way: your entire life up until you cross that stage has been according to everyone else. High school was controlled and scheduled, so is college and so is a career.

This is your time to live for you and no one else. Plan where you want to go and do whatever you’ve always wanted to do. One day you’ll be thankful to yourself for taking your life into your own hands.