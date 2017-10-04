Fond farewell to former Niagara College professor

By BETH AUDET

Staff Writer

Phyllis Barnatt, former Journalism professor and program coordinator, mentor, friend, confidante and school mom, will forever be remembered by the countless lives she personally nurtured during her 36-plus years in the industry.

She was diagnosed with melanoma on Jan. 5, 2016, retired at the close of the 2016 school year and, after a hard-fought battle, passed away on Aug. 12, 2017.

She was 60.

Gerald Ruch, long-time partner of Barnatt, says she ultimately refused chemotherapy, choosing quality of life over quantity. She had experience with chemotherapy in 1995 when she won a six-month battle with breast cancer. Only after they had exhausted all other options in June did she stop treatment. “We were fighting right straight through,” he says.

Barnatt was known by those close to her for her passion and humour. Even in the final months of her life, “she was wonderful,” says Ruch. “Exactly the same person.”

Gary Erb, who worked alongside Barnatt in the Journalism program for 22 years and maintained a close friendship with her until the end, says even in their last conversations, she was still laughing and talking politics.

“You just miss a person like that when they’re not around,” he says.

She had a love for journalism and a passion for Canadian politics. According to Erb she was especially amused with American politics and what was happening with Trump and his tweets. As a co-worker, he says she was wonderful to work with and that she was “the driving force behind the program for many, many years.”

She really cared for the individual student. If a student showed they were serious about journalism and were willing to work hard, Erb says she was there to help with whatever they needed.

It was common for Barnatt to keep in touch with students long after they had completed the program. “She influenced their lives so much,” says Erb, adding whether that meant helping them find jobs or counselling them through personal struggles.

Erb says she understood dealing with personal issues under stress, because her father passed away in 1990 during her first year teaching.

Charles Kopun, the Journalism program coordinator who worked with Barnatt during her final five years with the program, says she did a lot to help students through. He knows this because he would see students crying in her office across the hall.

She’d listen and empathize with them and he says not once did he see her lose her composure. She was a professional and she loved her job and the kids.

He says she held contests in her classes to help excite her students, often handing out substantial monetary prizes from her own pocket.

On top of that, she loved the news and was completely engaged with everything. “A political junkie,” says Kopun. She was blunt and honest and “everyone really appreciated that, I think.”

According to Kopun, Barnatt didn’t attend their annual journalism awards her final year because she said it was just too emotional for her; she couldn’t make it through.

“She really had a bond with the kids,” he says.

Through glossy eyes, Kopun remarked how big an imprint Barnatt left on the industry. All these years she has been “planting seeds” throughout the Niagara media environment.

Mazie Bishop, a freelance business writer who graduated from the Journalism program in 2015, says she felt more comfortable with Barnatt than any other teacher.

When Bishop was struggling she says Barnatt went out of her way to help her. “If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t have graduated.”

Barnatt ended up being one of Bishop’s main references after school. “She was definitely the mom of the program,” she says.

Jen Hardy, who graduated the program in 2015, says it is her smile and eagerness to help she’ll miss most. “Phyllis always had an open door and ear for her students…” says Hardy.

Carly Maynard, a proofreader for the Hamilton Spectator who graduated the program in 2015, considered Barnatt a personal mentor and says she wouldn’t have learned how to do what she does now without her. Maynard says she was the kind of teacher who “knew you had the potential, so she would push you for it.”

Cody McGraw, who went from music journalism to social media and digital marketing after graduating in 2007, credits Barnatt for making him into a skillful writer.

“She encouraged me and showed me how I could improve until she didn’t have to anymore,” says McGraw, who is now marketing manager at Live Nation, in Toronto.

Rachel Tattersall, stand-up comedienne and author of the children’s book Alotta Sparkles, graduated the program in 2007.

She says Barnatt was an example that a woman can put her career first. “She was a great teacher and always supported my dream of creative writing,” says Tattersall.

John Robbins, a Journalism professor who was taught by Barnatt from 1998-2000, says she was a great mentor whom he would often look to for advice.

He describes her as a “quiet and reserved person,” but says she had a “commanding presence.” You knew that she was “competent and in charge.”

“I’d like to think that I’m modeling my teaching on what I learned from her, because she was as close as you can get to the perfect teacher for students,” says Robbins. “She was somebody that really had a gift for teaching.”

Dave Johnson, a multimedia journalist who has worked in the industry for 26 years, was a student of Barnatt’s first class in 1990. His first job after graduating was at the Fort Erie Times Review.

He remembers Barnatt having a lot to teach and he valued her fresh perspective. The summer Johnson began working at the Fort Erie Times Review, Barnatt returned to write and stay up-to-date in the industry.

She often helped him find contacts for the stories he was working. He recalls one tip she gave him, in particular, about a missing person. She could have taken the story for herself, but instead she said: “here you go.”

“For someone fresh out of school, it was awesome to have that (help) there,” says Johnson.

Johnson stayed in touch with Barnatt after that, occasionally stopping by the college to sit in her office and chat about the industry. When Johnson started his own online newspaper in 2013 (Erie Media) she even sent him a co-op student.

Paul Dayboll witnessed Barnatt’s devotion first-hand as he watched her put in incredible hours taking care of the students while coordinating the program. It was common for her to be up at 3 a.m. editing stories. “She really dedicated her life to teaching.”

The Public Relations co-ordinator and Journalism professor met Barnatt 27 years ago when he was working for Rannie Publications, Ltd., in Niagara-on-the-Lake. It was she who ultimately recruited Dayboll to join Niagara College to help update the computers for the Journalism department. Dayboll recalls her exceptional organization, saying she kept “better records than the college.” She could easily pull up the files from a former student and tell you what grade they got in a certain class.

In the newsroom, she had a “quiet but funny sense of humour,” says Dayboll. He remembers laughing with her a lot. “The odd time, if something was really wrong, she’d quietly push it towards you and say: ‘you might want to look at that.’”

Barnatt began her career in 1979 as an editor at the Fort Erie Times Review, armed with a journalism diploma from Niagara College and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Brock University.

Lynda Dubuc, who met Barnatt in 1980 when she joined the production team, remembers her as one of the nicest people she ever had the pleasure of working with. “You couldn’t not like her.” Dubuc recalls finding a kitten in the road her first year at the paper and, though they barely knew each other at the time, Barnatt adopted the kitten right away and took care of her for the next 15 years. “She was just so special,” says Dubuc.

After 11 years at the Fort Erie Times Review, Barnatt moved on to teach in the very program from which she graduated in 1979.

Dubuc, who also worked for Barnatt’s long-time partner, Gerald Ruch, would often find Barnatt in his office at late hours, editing and grading papers. “I can’t let my students down,” Barnatt would tell her.

“She had a heart of gold,” says Dubuc.

Though there hasn’t been a memorial yet, Ruch and Erb say there will eventually be a celebration of life so those who have been touched by Barnatt can come to pay their respects.

Ruch says he will also be setting up a student bursary in her honour.