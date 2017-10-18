Fort Erie hockey player on Hockey Canada’s radar for Olympics

By AUSTIN BROAD

Staff Writer

Trevor Parkes has the chance to live out every young Canadian hockey player’s dream: Representing Canada on the world stage at the Winter Olympics.

The NHL has decided to sit out of the 2018 Winter Olympics, forcing Hockey Canada to focus their attention on players in Europe, and one of those players could be Fort Erie’s Trevor Parkes.

Parkes has played pro hockey all over North America and currently plays in Germany in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) for the Augsburg Panthers.

Parkes has already played in the American Hockey League (AHL) and the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) and has had a pretty successful career.

Hockey Canada has noticed, and Parkes has already represented Canada at the 2017 Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov.

“It was such an honour to have that jersey on and pretty surreal at times. Just being on the ice during the games and even practice and looking down and seeing that crest that every Canadian kid including myself dreamed of putting on for real one day was a cool,” said Parkes.

“It gives you an extra little boost to lay everything you have on the line, because you don’t know if or when you will ever have that opportunity again to lace ‘em up with that jersey on representing Canada.”

Parkes has found himself on the radar for Hockey Canada’s 2018 Olympic roster and is prepared to do his best to make the team.

“It’s a huge motivation for sure. It would be a dream come true and something I have worked my whole life for. So every day with my team here in Augsburg I’m trying to put in the extra work and do everything in my power to give myself the best opportunity and put my best foot forward,” said Parkes, about his potential as an Olympian.

Parkes has gotten off to a great start in his bid to become a Canadian Olympian, scoring five goals and three assists in his first six games to start the DEL season. Parkes looks to continue his impressive play and give Hockey Canada no excuse for keeping him off the Olympic roster.

At the same time, Parkes, as a professional, realizes that the only thing he can do is go out there and play his game every night.

“I’m trying not to think too much (about) it because that could also make me my own worst enemy, in trying to do too much to impress Team Canada’s staff.”

He continued: “What I do best is play my game and not try and do too much or stray from my playing style.”