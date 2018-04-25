From crease to coach

By AUSTIN BROAD

Staff Writer

Former Pittsburgh goalie, Frank Pietrangelo, helps next generation fulfill their hockey dreams

You can take the player out of the game but you can never take the game out of the player.

These words are spoken about every former professional athlete once they retire and call it a career. But for Niagara native and former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Frank Pietrangelo truer words have never been spoken.

Pietrangelo spent eight seasons playing professional hockey in North America, notably with the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL before heading to Europe for five seasons. Pietrangelo played in Italy, Germany then ended his career by playing in England.

As a well-travelled pro, Pietrangelo wanted to continue his legacy at home (Niagara) once his career was over. After retiring from professional hockey in 2001 Pietrangelo returned home to think about his next steps.

“As I neared the end of my career, I explored many options that I thought would be of interest to me for my future. I knew I wanted to stay involved in the game in some capacity,” said Pietrangelo. “After moving around from town to town, country to country for years, I knew I wanted to come back home (Niagara), and try and establish some roots for me and my family.”

Many other professionals want to get into coaching after their career is over, and Pietrangelo was no different. Having two kids playing the sport made coaching a logical path for the former NHLer.

“Having played the game at just about every level (from minor hockey thru pro), I knew that I had a lot to offer. But coaching is also the closest thing to playing the game.”

When Pietrangelo’s kids began playing the game he jumped at the chance to coach them.

“I started by coaching my son’s team (Dylan) when he was a tyke, moved up the whole way with him,” said Pietrangelo. “I was also coaching my oldest daughter Paige’s teams at the same time. Moved up with her thru JR hockey in Hamilton.”

Frank’s kids, Dylan and Paige furthered their hockey careers, meaning Frank needed to look for another challenge.

As his son was ready to play Junior hockey and further his career, Pietrangelo’s next challenge came knocking.

“It was at that time I was approached about buying the Canucks. It was a good fit for me- I’m a former Canuck, born and raised in Niagara Falls, and figured I could help a lot of young men at this level,” said Pietrangelo.

The Niagara Falls Canucks are a Jr. B hockey team playing in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), and having a former NHLer and alumni as an owner made sense for the team and for Frank.

Typically, Jr. B players are aged 16-21, and some of them have been drafted to OHL teams and have a chance at furthering their careers. As a coach, Frank takes great pride in being able to help young men go as far as possible in the game he loves.

“Without a doubt the biggest thrill for me coaching at this level is helping these guys move on.”

“There is nothing better than seeing them come back through the dressing room doors, or dropping me a text or a phone call to say thank you for all you’ve done,” said Pietrangelo.

Pietrangelo has helped many further their careers and 2018 has been no different. Canucks star player Frank Pucci has committed to Brock University and will be a big part of the Badgers going forward.

“When I sit down the first time I meet with each and every player, I ask them what their dreams are in the hockey world; together, we try and make that a reality,” said Peitrangelo.

“I take a tremendous amount of pride in helping these young men achieve their goals.”

Even though his playing career is long over, Pietrangelo feels he is doing what he was destined to be doing, and the thrill of coaching gives him the same rush playing the game did.

“Coaching is also the closest thing to playing the game. You are on the ice daily for practice, you still get that game day motivation and preparation, you are on the bus, in the room,”

“I knew that I was going to coach, it just was a question of what level.”

Former players usually try to stay involved in the game, but Frank is managing to do that while shaping the future of young athlete’s lives and having a great level of success.