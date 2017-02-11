Future grads: Don’t panic, yet. Work road is long, winding

By CARLY SOLTESZ

Editorial

You did all the right things – graduated high school, went through post-secondary and have your diploma or degree.

Now what?

There’s the obvious – get a job.

But before you jump in with both feet, take some time to celebrate. You worked hard to get to where you are and job-related tasks will soon eat up much of your time. However, it’s important to end the festivities. Cutting off your celebrations will give you an edge over your partying peers.

Wise graduates will have been keeping their resumes updated and current, checking things off as they go. Any small accomplishment is worth noting, as there are very few opportunities to get ahead without a post-secondary education or formal training in this area.

There’s no shame in taking a McJob for cash flow until you figure out your next move.

Living in Niagara, sometimes flipping burgers isn’t a bad gig. People need to eat, and you don’t get paid commission per tables served.

Applying early is in your best interest, since there are many recent grads and other students in the same boat you are in.

Once your resume is ready, send it out, even if you’re not ready to work quite yet. You can always turn down job offers or set something up to start at a later date. Who knows, you might be persuaded by a signing bonus – helpful if the job is far away.

Don’t need a cash flow for a while? Volunteering is a good option for recent grads with some cash and time to spare. Spend some time as free labour for a business in a field you want to be in.

The idea of jetting off to a foreign land is appealing to many graduates, too. Learning a new language, meeting new people and exploring the globe can even make you more employable. There are even work-abroad programs that can make your trip more financially beneficial.

Many students struggling with finding jobs in their relevant field make the decision to return to school.

Often, it is to improve skills, but these days it is becoming a necessity. As more and more qualified grads compete for the same jobs, people are looking to give themselves an edge. In keeping with this trend, many employers are making additional certification application requirements.

The Niagara region conveniently has two post-secondary institutions with public transit fees built into tuition. For many recent grads, this is a viable option. However, this is an easy way to add a significant amount to student-loan debt.

An important thing to keep in mind is to do your research and make sure you’re not just getting additional education for the sake of having it.

All of these are good options for those living in Niagara searching for something to do until they can jumpstart their career.

The important thing is to avoid stagnating. You don’t want to get caught up behind a cash register after paying thousands of dollars for your education.