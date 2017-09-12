Getting involved is key to surviving college

AUSTIN BROAD

Columnist

The first year of college can be a very overwhelming experience for many young students. For many this is the first time moving away from home, living with strangers and dealing with the stresses of school all while budgeting finances.

It’s easy feel lost and alone while trying to survive your first year of college, but luckily Niagara has plenty of resources to help students overcome and escape the stresses

of college.

Niagara offers many different clubs, pub nights, varsity sports, intramural sports and fitness classes for all of its students. Each of these resources are crucial for first-year students to survive the ups and downs of their college experience.

All of these resources have one major thing in common: they are open to everyone, so all students can take advantage of them. It’s crucial for all students to get involved, but it’s even more important for first year students.

Getting involved in activities has many benefits. It allows students to socialize with new people and build friendships that last long after graduating Niagara College. Students can also get out and involve with the school community, and more importantly getting involved provides a brief escape from all the stresses of a college education.

Niagara College Student Administrative Council (NCSAC) sanctions 15 different clubs, meaning there are a lot of opportunities to join clubs while at the college. While you may not be interested in any of the current NC clubs, they are always open to additions. Students can approach NCSAC to create a new club and provide more opportunities to get involved in the future.

If clubs aren’t your thing, there are social events that allow students to get out and interact with the school community, from pub nights to Paintapalooza.

NCSAC publishes an event calendar every year that outlines all of the social events taking place during the school year.

If going out and drinking isn’t your thing, there are many other social activities put on by NCSAC to spark your interest.

Niagara College has six different varsity sports including volleyball, soccer, basketball, curling, golf and cross country.

The Niagara College Knights have an excellent athletic program for any high-level athlete looking to develop their skills and take their game to the next level. Varsity sports are also an excellent opportunity to get out meet new people and take your mind off of any stresses that are happening in your life.

If you’re not a high-level athlete, but still want to participate in sports, there are plenty of chances with intramural sports. The college offers many different intramurals in both the fall and winter semesters.

Intramurals are the perfect way for anyone to get involved, athlete or not. These sports are open to everyone and allow people to be active, meet new people and provide temporary relief from the hard work and stress caused by class.

Finally, both campuses have fitness centres that offer many different fitness classes throughout the school year that are open to all students.

Students face many different obstacles and stresses during the first year in college, but the one sure way to get over these obstacles is by getting involved.