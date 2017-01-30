Give your startup idea a chance to take off

By JER HOUGHTON

Editorial

In our schoolyard sits a free, accessible campus resource that can open you up to what really goes into the operational thinking of entrepreneurship, and yet we most often never follow through on what we believe to be the next big thing, even if it is in the form of a small business.

For those of us feeding our curiosity in the classroom, why is it we can easily take the time out of our day to talk about what things can be done better, or what’s missing to fix something being done wrong or even introduce a whole new way of going about it without ever really writing out the details and breaking down the money?

Plan the work, work the plan, as they say.

Most of us have school, work, family, relationships, sports and other forms of recreation. We get it.

The list goes on.

But seriously. Let’s say you have this ground-breaking idea that makes pragmatic sense and applies to your field of study or marketplace of interest.

All it would take is a small outfit to potentially make a lot of profit.

Cool.

Thumbs up.

High five.

You just might be onto something. In fact, you could be the first to approach it differently, and receiving funding for your start up will keep you going and the idea growing.

So where do you turn to?

Who are you going to call?

Who can get you where you need to go?

It takes a lot of time and effort (and sometimes, extreme thinking) to take a wild idea, tame it and turn it into a passion project that just may become your own business someday – but there are lots and lots of ways to make it happen.

Take a look in our schoolyard here on campus. It’s called ncTakeOff.

Think of ncTakeOff as our very own business development agency that can introduce you to the people, the places and the process of getting your idea up and running.

In other words, they can give you access to the right business supports that can make it work.

Both Niagara Falls and St. Catharines are set up with small business enterprise centres that are both members of the Ontario Network of Entrepreneurs.

Both of these are affiliated with ncTakeOff.

Don’t stop the shop talk.

It just may be time to do something and turn yours into a reality.