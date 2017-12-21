Goaltending a key at 2018 World Juniors Championship

Buffalo, NY is hosting the 2018 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) men’s World Junior Championships.

Every year the world’s best hockey players aged 20 and under meet for one of the world’s biggest tournaments, and every year Canada is in the mix for a medal.

Ten countries will head to Buffalo starting on Dec. 26, 2017. The United States, Canada, Denmark, Slovakia, Finland, Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Belarus will all participate.

Canadians always expect their team to compete for the Gold medal, and after capturing Silver in a heartbreaking shootout loss to the Americans last year the team will look to rebound on rival American soil.

Each team has its strengths and weaknesses so here’s everything you need to know about each team in this year’s tournament:

Niagara News Sports reporter Austin Broad makes his predictions:

United States



Team USA is the defending Gold Champions, and have a roster stacked with talent from top to bottom. Their forwards are amongst the best in tournament, but their real talent comes from their defence. Every member of the American’s defence can defend, but their true strength comes from their ability to generate offence. If the American players perform to the best of their abilities they will be nearly impossible to beat.

Players to watch: Casey Mittelstadt (F), Adam Fox (D), and Kieffer Bellows (F)

Projected finish: First Place

Canada



The Canadians finished second last year, and will look to rebound and recapture Gold this year. As usual Canada’s roster is full of the Canadian Hockey League’s best players, and they got an extra boost as the Montreal Canadiens loaned defenceman Victor Mete to Team Canada for the tournament. Canada’s x-factor will be goaltending, every Gold medal that Canada has won their goaltender has been stellar. This year will be no different, Carter Hart will likely be the number one goalie for the tournament and will be key for Canada.

Players to watch: Carter Hart (G), Taylor Raddysh (F) and Victor Mete (D)

Projected finish: Second Place

Sweden



The Swedish team is coming off a disappointing fourth place finish, but with Rasmus Dahlin on their team they’ll be a tough team for anyone to beat.

As usual Sweden’s strength comes from their mix of speed and skill, their roster will be full of players from the Swedish Elite league and will be a tough matchup for any team.

Players to watch: Rasmus Dahlin (D), Timothy Liljegren (D), Elias Pettersson (F)

Projected finish: Third Place

Russia



The Russians have been a powerhouse at this tournament since its inception and this year’s roster will likely be loaded with speed, skill, and scoring ability. The defending Bronze medalists will be a competitive team yet again, but all in all I see them falling just short of a medal this year. A potential top pick in the next NHL Draft in Andrei Sevechnikov will be a key x-factor in the Russian’s chances at success this year.

Players to watch: Klim Kostin (F), Andrei Svechnikov (F), Alexei Lipanov (F)

Projected finish: Fourth place

Finland



Team Finland is coming off an abysmal ninth place finish in last year’s tournament. However this year they should be vastly improved. They are getting a bunch of returning players, and have one of the best core of defenseman in the tournament. Finland’s x-factor will be goaltending, if their goalies can withstand the likes of Canada, Russia the USA and Sweden then they have a chance to make some noise this year.

Players to Watch: Eeli Tolvanen (F), Miro Heiskanen (D) and Olli Juolevi (D)

Projected finish: Fifth place

Czech Republic



The Czech team is coming off a fifth-place finish in last year’s tournament. This year I expect the Czech team to finish roughly in the same spot because they’re a young team but have a lot of highly skilled forwards on their roster. The Czechs should be an exciting team to watch as they have a lot of speed and skill on forward and defence, Martin Necas, and Filip Chytil will be key drivers behind the success of the team this year.

Players to Watch: Martin Necas (F), Filip Chytil (F), Filip Zadina (F)

Projected finish: Sixth place

Denmark



Denmark has been the “darling” of the tournament for the last two years. The underdog team that fans can’t help but root for should be able to compete and remain in the top division for another year. The Danish hockey program has been improving drastically and this year will be another opportunity to see how far they’ve developed.

Players to watch: Kasper Krog (G), Oliver Joakim Larsen (D), Nikolaj Krag-Christensen (F)

Projected finish: Seventh place

Switzerland



The Swiss were once viewed to be a program on the rise, with a fourth place finish in 2010 everyone expected big things from them. Switzerland has fallen off since then and hasn’t finished better than seventh since 2015. This year I wouldn’t expect a much better result, but stranger things could happen. Ever since goaltender Benjamin Conz stole the show in 2010 for the Swiss at the WJC goalie has always been a position to watch for the Swiss and with Matteo Ritz, a returning player from last year, this year should be no different.

Players to watch: Nico Gross (D), Philipp Kurashev (F), Matteo Ritz (G)

Projected finish: Eighth place

Slovakia



The Slovakian team is usually a dark horse candidate to advance past the quarter finals, and this year should be no different. Slovakia will have to rely on their goaltending and their ability to convert on special teams if they want to make an impact at this year’s tournament.

Players to watch: Martin Bodák (D), Adam Ruzicka (F), Marian Studenic (F)

Projected finish: Ninth place

Belarus



Team Belarus, who wasn’t in the top division last year, will be a likely candidate for relegation this year. A relatively unknown roster who will struggle to compete with most teams makes them a longshot to stick around in the top division for next year.

Players to watch: Vladislav Yeryomenko (D), Maksim Sushko (F), Vladislav Mikhalchuk (F)

Projected finish: Tenth place