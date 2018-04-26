Golden State Warriors need healthy Steph Curry for basketball championship

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Columnist

Let’s make one thing clear: if Steph Curry is not healthy for the 2018 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors will not win the championship.

Curry is the heart of this Warriors team; their potent offense begins with their best player. Opposing defenses, concerned with the shooting threat Curry presents, will often sell out to ensure that he does not get an open look. Curry makes the Warriors offense run.

All indications so far say that Curry should not miss the entire postseason.

But still, Coach Steve Kerr knows how much Curry means to this team and they intend to take his rehab slow. Curry will miss the first round, and perhaps part of the second, due to his sprained MCL. The Warriors will not rush him back into the lineup and risk re-injury.

Curry is essential to the Warriors getting through the Western Conference Finals and having a chance to win another NBA Championship.

The rest of the team just has to get the Warriors there, which they are capable of doing. The other three Warrior all-stars – Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – offer more than enough to get by a tricky first round series against a Popovich-lead, but Kawhi-less Spurs team.

It probably sounds silly to call the Warriors underdogs. They are the defending champions. They have two out of the top three NBA players in the league (LeBron James being the other). Despite opening the season at 5-8 odds, Vegas still has the Warriors as the betting favourites to win the championship at 6-5, albeit shared with the Houston Rockets.

However the Warriors recent play – they finished the season with their worst loss total in the Kerr era – has produced valid questions and concerns about the state of the NBA’s best team.

And there are legitimate concerns.

The Warriors spent much of the season with one all-star or another on injured reserve. Curry, before spraining his MCL, dealt with four different ankle injuries. Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant (to name a few) all lost multiple games due to injury.

The team’s defensive efficiency rating went from number one in the league in the 2016-17 season, to 11th this season.

But most worrisome is how weary the Warriors have looked all season. The team has played into June each of the following three seasons on their way to two NBA Championships. But with that comes a different problem: finding motivation.

Steve Kerr tried various ways to change the vibe of the team, including a game in February when he let the players coach themselves.

All season long fans have seen glimpses of the real Warriors, but their energy would disappear the following game.

All those issues aside, the Warriors are still the championship favourites.

The injuries they have went through have created a confident and tough bench that includes veteran David West, third-year player Kevon Looney and former all-star Andre Iguodala.

The latest injury to Curry brought Quinn Cook into the locker room. Cook played himself straight onto the playoff roster, and into a two-year guaranteed contract with the Warriors, easing some of the loss of Curry.

As for the Rockets, they have played great all season, earning the number one seed in the West. James Harden, the likely league MVP, had a terrific season.

But last year’s performance against the San Antonio Spurs is never far from our memory. Harden’s game six numbers – he finished 2-of-11 from the floor with six turnovers and six fouls – caused people to question his desire and leadership.

The rest of the Rockets team decided to be a no-show in that series as well after dominating the Spurs in game one. But Harden deservedly drew the most criticism as the leader and best player on the team.

Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Sharp wrote an article entitled “The Inexplicable Meltdown of James Harden” where Sharp notes that no matter what Harden does, game six will always be a part of his legacy.

Sharp wrote, “Half the fun in following basketball is getting way too serious about completely meaningless, wildly subjective arguments, and Harden just gave the whole world a talking point that’ll be tough to refute.”

Harden and the Rockets are the only ones that can change their playoff narrative.

In terms of the East, the Raptors are in a similar position to that of the Rockets. Even though the Raptors are the number one seed, they have one thing – or one person – standing in their way: LeBron James. The Raptors have struggled in past playoffs, they will need to use what they’ve learned, and their confidence in winning the East, in order to get past the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Regardless of how well James’s teams are playing (or not playing), this is the time of year James dominates. He won’t give the East away. The Raptors will have to step up and take it.

After awhile it’s up to the teams and players to prove the rest of us wrong. And until I see otherwise, I’m staying with the team that’s been there before, has the most talent and has shown the capability of stepping up their game when everything is on the line.

Until Harden, or the Raptors for that matter, can prove otherwise, I’ll take the Warriors to beat Cleveland in the Finals, winning their third NBA Championship in four years.