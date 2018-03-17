Greed blamed for demise of bees

By LISA BROWN

Staff Writer

Bees are bioindicators for humans and superorganisms like humans, however, although the past season saw an overpopulation of bees, honey production decreased by 50 per cent, activist and expert says. If bees don’t pollinate, humans don’t eat. It’s as simple and threatening as that. Action is crucial.

“Food is my mythology and currency of my organization but bees are my passion,” says Renee Delaney, activist, homeopath and founder of Small Scale Farms – The Niagara Farm project that focuses on establishing a sustainable food system with organic food while improving the local economy. Delaney also works in social justice at Brock University and alongside the Niagara College Commercial Beekeeping program.

“(Bees are) indisputably attached to the food system,” she says.

For those tirelessly working to save the bees with decades of research, it’s a process of one step forward, two (maybe three) steps back. Although the past year saw an overpopulation of bees, the production of honey decreased by 50 per cent. The why is still unknown.

Human greed, pesticides (especially systemic pesticides and illegal pesticides coming over the border from the U.S.) and a lack of biodiversity (monoculture and Niagara’s copious golf courses) are killing bees.

The Niagara region is a prime example of how bees are dying.

But, the question about why bees are dying shouldn’t be the discussion anymore. The question is if lobbyists and legislators care enough to take the discussion and produce appropriate and immediate action and accountability. Delaney and her team have presented their case to a few municipalities so far in the region. Niagara Falls and St. Catharines have become Bee Cities to help protect the threatened insect.

“You have the truth right in front of you, you prove the truth, and yet, you have this big machine just stifling the information and greying it, smearing it. So, people get confused and call it a conspiracy,” says Delaney.

The research is skewed sometimes, too, says Delaney.

Farming regulations occur at a provincial level, so a corn farmer who buys a pesticide to grow her/his corn doesn’t consider the obvious fact that pesticides inhibit pests – including bees. We have GMO corn and soy in the Niagara region, requiring the use of pesticides.

So not only are farmers using pesticides toxic to bees and whipping out biodiversity for the corn field – forcing bees to travel farther distances – these farmers use seeds that are coated in fungicides and soil with potentially harmful fertilizers, which all eventually enter the water system.

In addition, the systemic pesticide used on the crop acts as a neurotoxin, poisoning the bees at anytime when they land on the crop or a plant surrounding the crop like clovers and dandelions. This kills bees and the combination between fungicide and pesticide creates a new, deadly component for bees.

Even nurseries that build pollinating flower beds could have existing pesticides in them. This defeats the purpose entirely.

A pediatric neurosurgeon at the Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo approached Delaney for professional health advice regarding unexplained things he was coming across within his practice, and he admitted that he believes the problem lies within drinking water because pesticides are running off into the water table and compromising it. This has the potential to cause allergens and, possibly, neurological diseases.

Another battle for the bees is the money to be made in the pollination business that far outweighs the ethics of conventional beekeeping.

For the Commercial Beekeeping program at Niagara College, bees are kept at the NOTL campus throughout the year but are sometimes relocated for pollination services or overwintering. These pollination services are the commercial and unconventional method of beekeeping solely based on economic benefit. SUBMITTED PHOTOS

Niagara College offers a Commercial Beekeeping Program, which is an unconventional method of beekeeping that solely focuses on the economic benefits of pollination. There is a demand for pollinators (bees) in the East and West coasts where there aren’t enough bees present to pollinate commercial crops such as almond and berry trees.

The influx and mixture of bees means they will have to be medicated to prevent disease, which isn’t an immune booster for them. Medication isn’t an immune booster for humans either.

The main beeyard at Niagara College is located behind the greenhouses at NOTL. The beeyard is relatively close to the vineyard and separated by a tree barrier.

When asked about the possible concerns and issues arising for the bees’ health in regards to being in close proximity to the vineyard, which offers a lack of biodiversity for pollinating and exposure to disease through fertiliers, fungicides and/or pesticides used in the vineyard, program co-ordinator Mylee Nordin responded:

“It is something we monitor and follow because there are treatments used in vineyards that pose a concern for honey bee health.”

“Humans can’t put their hand on something that God created and make it better,” says Delaney, as she exhibited a plastic honey comb tray from the “boxed beehive,” which was created to mimic natural habitats for bees: hollow trees with bee-produced combs.

Beekeepers made the size of the combs larger to yield more honey even though bees rejected the human-made comb. In turn, mites were able to enter the honeycombs, threatening the bees. Mite strips were created with a strict direction that each year they must be replaced.

One local farmer discovered that the mite strips could last years, so it was just another opportunity for human greed.

There’s also barely any regulations for backyard beekeepers and the ones in place are quite bizarre (the distance between the hive and a neighbor).

The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs should be the appointed officials to protect bees in all areas of concern. There are two laws inhibiting farmers from spraying pesticides during the day and during windy days, but who keeps farmers accountable?

No one.

As a region, legislators need to increase biodiversity, increase habitat, quit monoculture, increase polyculture, eliminate pesticide use, better regulate beekeeping and create local sustainable food systems.

“The politics takes presidency,” Delaney fustratingly. “Pretty soon it’s going to be too late.”

“Almost 100 per cent of the food we eat is pollinated at some point, so think of it that way. Don’t think of it as bees, think of it as food security. This is Niagara. Imagine a Niagara that cannot grow food or fruit. What happens to the wine industry? It’s more than just the agricultural if we are not able to pollinate our foods,” said Emily Spanton at the Feb. 27 Niagara Falls Council meeting alongside Delaney.

Only St. Catharines and Niagara Falls have become ‘Bee Cities’ to protect bees through proactive initiatives that include creating pollinator gardens.