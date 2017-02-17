Greyhound killer given full release

By RYAN THORPE

Columnist

The killing of Tim McLean is an event seared into the memory of my youth.

The announcement of the unconditional discharge of Will Baker – formerly Vince Li – who beheaded and cannibalized 22-year-old McLean onboard a Greyhound bus on the outskirts of Portage la Prairie in 2008, has prompted condemnation and a flurry of news reports and columns.

One of the reasons the story has always stuck with me is because of how close it hit to home. Witnesses to the killing were transported to my hometown of Brandon, Man., due to its proximity to the scene of the crime.

Throughout the following week it was all anyone was speaking about, and – to this day – everyone has an opinion on it. Much of the talk that swirled throughout the following days was probably hearsay; people either knew someone on the bus who had been headed to Winnipeg, or had a friend in Erickson who had seen Baker during his pit-stop the night before the attack.

Many, myself included, had rode the Greyhound to Winnipeg on numerous occasions.

Aside from the gruesome details of the attack, it was perhaps the randomness of McLean’s death which seemed to impact everyone the most – that lingering feeling that it could have been you or someone you knew and loved.

Baker was ultimately found not criminally responsible for his actions, as he was an undiagnosed schizophrenic at the time of the attack. According to doctors who have treated Baker since his arrest, he had been hearing the “voice of God,” who had told him McLean was evil and had to be killed.

Baker has reportedly responded very well to treatment, understands that he must stay on his medication and has increasingly been given more freedom without incident, in the lead up to his release. His recovery has apparently been enough for the Manitoba Criminal Code Review Board to deem that Baker no longer poses a significant threat to public safety.

This, however, has done little to placate fear and outrage over the fact that a mere eight years after McLean’s murder, the man who perpetrated the attack has not only been released, but will be under no legal obligation to take medication or remain under the surveillance of mental health professionals.

I find it interesting that this decision comes on the heels of Bell Let’s Talk, a day Canadians set aside to have frank conversations regarding mental health and the stigma associated with it.

The reality of the situation is that Baker’s actions were directly caused by his mental illness and he has served his court appointed sentence.

I’d like to consider myself someone who holds progressive opinions on the topic of mental health. I’m also someone who feels criminal justice should be guided by the principle of rehabilitation rather than retribution. The libertarian in me says that after someone has done his or her time and paid a debt to society, that person should be able to move forward in life free and clear.

Furthermore, having worked as a personal support worker in the past for individuals affected by schizophrenia and similar disorders, I’ve seen first-hand the ability of people with conditions like Baker’s to live full lives as productive members of their communities.

And yet, something about Baker’s discharge doesn’t sit right with me.

Columns are much easier to write when the issue is black and white, but Baker’s case is shaded in every known variety of grey.

I can walk through the review board’s choice to grant him an unconditional discharge nodding my head, following the line of reasoning and internal logic which led to his release.

Nonetheless, I can’t help but wonder if a conditional discharge would have been the correct course of action, even if not strictly from a legal standpoint.

Baker should not be locked up for the rest of his life. Nor should he be treated as a wicked, irredeemable person. As a society, we should strive to view people like Baker with as much empathy and understanding as one can muster.

But, we have seen what can happen if his illness goes untreated. Given this, does society not have the right to say that his freedom will be predicated upon his compliance with the advice of mental health experts.

Is the empathy and understanding we strive to show to Baker not also a double-edged sword compelling us to show equal compassion, if not more, to the memory of McLean?

To his family?

To the first-responders and witnesses, who, in their own way, are also victims?

There are no easy answers in circumstances like these. We can all pretend to have enlightened, progressive views on the topic of mental health, but when it comes to a case like Baker’s I’m not sure my ideals live up to the reality of what I am feeling.

Those who know me well, know that I tend to be a very opinionated person. But when it comes to this I find myself at a bit of a loss for words.

I feel as if I’m straddling both sides of the debate, equally capable of understanding those supporting and denouncing the release.

And while indecision doesn’t make for a good column, maybe that’s the best that can be done in relation to such a seemingly impossible situation.

I’m not interested in the fire and brimstone treatment many would like to see Baker receive, but, nonetheless, understand the concern expressed over the nature of his discharge.

Perhaps the only thing I can say for sure is I don’t envy the task of the review board members, who have faced intense scrutiny for their decision. The task of balancing the risk of Baker re-offending, the reality of the crime and the understandable outrage of the McLean family, is enough to make my head spin and my stomach turn.

Perhaps the only thing to say is thank God I’m a journalist and not a judge.