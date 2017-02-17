Haste and Hustle, make a plan

By ALEX YORKE

Staff Writer

The pinnacle of marketing minds met at the Haste and Hustle in Niagara last week to provide some insight and broaden the horizons of those who were in attendance.

The two-day event, which took place at Bethany Community Church, in St. Catharines, saw a plethora of reputable keynote speakers, learning sessions and wine tastings to spark entrepreneurial inspiration within the crowd of students and business owners alike, providing an opportunity for them to network and share their aspirations.

Speakers for Day 1 of the event included Erin Bury, of 88 Creative, who gave a keynote about how artificial chat bots are changing the face of marketing; top 30 under 30 member and Marketing Manager of Advil, Greg Murray, giving a lecture on creativity; founder of the Archangel entrepreneurship community, Giovanni Marsico, who spoke about how entrepenureship drives social action; industry leader in virtual reality, Alan Smithson, CEO of Metaverse; and CEO of Minhas Breweries, Manjit Minhas, of Dragons’ Den fame.

During her keynote, Minhas talked about her entrepreneurial values, which led to the success of Minhas Breweries, the power of negotiation and how to approach planning when you are starting a business.

“I think that events like this are so important,” said Minhas. “They bring like-minded people together. It gets them to think outside of the box. It gets them to concentrate on their plans and what their goals and their visions may be.”

She continued: “Day to day everybody is so busy in their own daily hustle that they don’t sit back and actually plan their vision, think about it or reach out to different tactics. I understand it’s always hard for people to take two days out of their life to attend something like this, but it’s a give and take thing.

“People ask all the time, ‘How do you find all of the time to do it?’ and yes, it’s absolutely harder because I have a running business, I have kids, I do the show, but for me it absolutely goes back to getting to meet new people and getting to see new ideas. It’s an experience for me, too.”

“The event has been incredible,” said Kriss Petrounov, a participant in the event, who won one of 10 spots as an “Elite Hustler” for his up-and-coming YouTube channel “Toolify,” where he integrates woodworking with modern robotics. “The speakers were very inspiring. It’s insanely motivating and almost too good to be true.”

Elite Hustles got the chance to spend their time at the event as VIPs, winning a dinner with social media marketing guru Gary Vaynerchuk, consultations on how to expand their growing businesses and tickets to next year’s event.

The first day capped off with a tour of Jackson Triggs Winery, where participants continued to mingle and network with the celebrity guests.

Day 2 brought more wining, dining and a new set of star speakers to add fuel to the inspirational fire, including the likes of renowned YouTube video blogger Casey Neistat and award-winning entrepreneur Fay Chapple.

The event concluded with a thank-you message and a final opportunity for participants to exchange information, trading business cards and forming relationships with hopes to meet again at the Haste and Hustle in 2018.