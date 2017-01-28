Helping to clean up student housing

By RYAN THORPE

Staff writer

The City of Welland is taking a closer look at off-campus student housing, particularly in regards to parking, garbage and property standards.

City staff have taken to monitoring student housing more frequently, while also enforcing noise, parking, and property infractions.

During the past year, there were 37 complaints relating to garbage in the area surrounding the Welland campus. The complaints have all been addressed and closed. In 2016, 49 per cent of all parking infractions issued were within a six-block radius of the campus.

The investigation into the state of student housing is being carried out by the Town and Gown committee.

“City of Welland council, staff and the Town and Gown committee are committed to working with local residents, the community and landlords to address any concerns within Welland’s student-friendly neighbourhoods,” said Mark Carl, city councilor and chairman of the Town and Gown committee in a press release.

“We’re grateful and proud that Niagara College is a part of this amazing city.”

The committee hopes to be able to develop a collaborative approach to developing policy which ensures harmony in the neighbourhoods surrounding the college.

The neighbourhoods surrounding the Welland campus are densely packed with student housing.

In an effort to better integrate students into the district, as well as maintain positive relationships with other residents, the city has recently announced a number of actions.

In an effort to reduce clutter caused by too many signs, a city bylaw has been amended to better regulate property management signs.

A decision was also made to form the housing sub-committee, which will aim to review practices and improve the relationship between student housing and existing neighbourhoods, as well as to identify better ways to regulate rental housing.

The committee is comprised of representatives from a number of local organizations, including: Niagara College, Niagara College’s Student Administrative Council, Niagara Regional Police Services, local residents, city council and staff.

“Niagara College has undertaken a number of initiatives over the years to enhance strategies that promote positive relations with our neighbours,” said Susan McConnell, a college spokeswoman.

“We look forward to continuing our participation on the committee and working collaboratively with our partners.”

Ali Khan, the city supervisor of traffic, parking and bylaws, said the city relies upon residents to be their “eyes and ears” and welcomes any information they can provide regarding housing problems.

There are more than 10,000 full-time students attending classes at Niagara College’s three campuses.