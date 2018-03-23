How a Niagara College student went from help to helper

Story and photos by BETH AUDET

She’s a student, a friend, a mentor, a caregiver, an advocate, a leader and a survivor. She has a warm heart, an infectious laugh and a filthy mouth.

Rebecca Debassige is extraordinary. But you’d better call her Becky or she’ll think she’s in trouble.

Born and raised in “the bush” of Sudbury (where they teach their kids wildlife safety so they won’t get “picked off” by a bear) Becky is a 25-year-old member of the M’chigeeng First Nation.

She says her father chose to raise her off reservation because, “reservations are not really the best place to be raising kids.”

She fell in love with Niagara during her summer visits with aunt Sharona and was thrilled to leave Sudbury in 2016 when she enrolled at Niagara College.

To meet Becky today is to see a kind, loving and compassionate young woman who lights up when she talks about the people she loves.

This was not always so.

“When I came here I was a train wreck,” she admits.

Becky suffered from severe depression from childhood and remembers contemplating suicide as early as Grade 4.

She experienced neglect and physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her birth mother and her father’s subsequent “hideous” girlfriend.

She doesn’t like talking about this part of her life and specific details – dates and places and people – often elude her memories.

“I remember vague things,” she says. “Like the really really terrible horrible things that happened to me in that time.”

To even hear or speak the names of these women who were entrusted with her life can be triggering.

Becky carried more than books and paper into college. She arrived with a host of long-endured mental health issues.

“I was incredibly withdrawn,” she says. “I wouldn’t even look at people.”

Through the support of her counsellors and the college’s Indigenous community, things began to change.

“For me to be able to walk into school and go to the native lounge and have a safe place for me to be who I am … that was probably the most positive thing that has ever happened to me,” she says.

She began to make friends and build a family for herself in the Indigenous lounge. Out of her newfound sense of community and belonging, grew the confidence to follow her dreams.

She switched out of Pre-Health Sciences, her original major, and applied to the Education Assistant – Special Needs Support program.

Indigenous Student Counsellor Jamie Warren has witnessed Becky’s transformation first hand and says it’s been “such a privilege to watch.”

She remembers those first months when Becky wouldn’t speak to anybody. Then, the more she got involved in the community, Warren says: “you just see this beautiful soul come out.”

Becky has always been drawn to society’s “outcasts” as she often felt like an outcast, herself.

Where most people typically run from rats, Becky creates a warm and loving home for them.

In addition to her three female rats – Loki, Samsquanch and Ruby– she rescued a male rat named Trooper from being fed to a snake.

She says rats are smart, expressive and empathetic and, “They’re probably the best damn pets I’ve ever had.”

She also has a gift for working with people with special needs.

From a young age, her aunt Audrey, a respite worker, would bring her along to work in a home of children with special needs. Martha, a girl with cerebral palsy, and David, a boy with Down’s syndrome, became her best friends.

“I just see them as an individual,” she says. “That’s a human being right there.”

In her new program, she has found the freedom to explore and grow her gift.

Twice a week she fulfills a work placement in a classroom setting where she works one-on-one with children with special needs.

She is bonding with the kids in a way that she’s found truly rewarding.

When the guardian of one of her Grade 2 students with special needs asked her for assistance in their home, Becky says she felt “seriously honoured.”

“She is such a lovable little character and she had melted my heart at school so hands down I would have done anything for her.”

Although she says not many people give them a chance, she knows there’s much more to people with special needs than what you see on the outside.

Warren describes Becky as caring, committed, dedicated and focused, especially with the work she’s doing on her placement. She says she’s become “one of the strongest leaders” in the college’s Indigenous community.

“Her spirit is very much the essence of what community is all about.”