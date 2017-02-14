How risky is it to be a journalist?

By RYAN THORPE

Journalists aren’t pawns on the RCMP’s chessboard.

And yet, Ben Makuch, a VICE News journalist, may soon find himself behind prison bars for refusing to turn over chat logs of his interviews with suspected terrorist Farah Mohammed Shirdon.

Makuch appeared in court on Feb. 6, in order to appeal a 2016 Ontario court decision, which ruled in favour of the RCMP, ordering him to turn over key background files to the police agency.

Shirdon, whose whereabouts is currently unknown, is a 22-year-old Calgary-born soldier of the Islamic State. He was charged with a number of terrorism-related offences in September 2015.

The case against Makuch stems from a series of articles he wrote in 2014, based on conversations he had with Shirdon over the instant messaging app Kik.

The implications of this case are certainly wider in scope than the respective outcomes for Makuch and Shirdon, and anyone interested in the ability of the press to serve as a proper check and balance in a democratic society should be concerned with the court’s decision.

In the final analysis, this should be considered as little more than an attack on the freedom of the press.

The right of journalists to protect their sources must be defended, regardless of the context.

Journalists depend on the public for much of the information they report. In most cases, sources are more than willing to have their names attached to the information they provide.

But, given certain circumstances, it is understandable why a source may be unwilling to do so. This may be because they could face reprisals or legal punishment, may not want to self-incriminate, or may be unwilling to come forward unless anonymity is assured.

A journalist is only as effective as his or her reputation. Should they prove willing to hand over important information and files, or the identity of sources, it can have a chilling effect on potential future contacts and whistleblowers.

Why would anyone in their right mind contact a journalist offering sensitive information in the public interest if they feel as if they will be easily identified and outed?

The fact is, some of the most important news stories in history would never have been reported, had the journalists involved in the investigations proven themselves untrustworthy to sources earlier in their career.

Attacks on the freedom of the press of this nature have a negative effect on society as a whole, as important issues surrounding politics, crime and corruption may go unchallenged, unchecked or unreported.

Media rights are under threat whenever the state flexes its muscles in an attempt to force journalists – under threat of imprisonment – to release the identity of sources and background files which would be detrimental to the source-journalist relationship.

The reality is that Shirdon may very well never face trial in Canada, and, even if he does, it is not the task of the media to help make the RCMP’s case against him.

If they want to be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt Shirdon is guilty of what they claim, then they should do their jobs and find the evidence to back up their claims.

Instead, they’re intimidating a journalist by threatening to either ruin his career, or take away his liberty.