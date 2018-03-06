How to take advantage of your next Family Day holiday

By SARAH SCHANDL

Staff Writer



Helping students enjoy a much-needed break with family and friends

Family Day was celebrated on Feb. 19, this year.

While some Niagara College students took advantage of the holiday by bonding with their loved ones, others just saw it as a long weekend.

Some used the holiday as a day to take family members on a new adventure.

“My family is everything to me, especially my two daughters,” said Anna Alisa, a second-year student in Business-Accounting.

Alisa said she planned a fun-filled day for her kids to celebrate, taking them to a floral show house to take family photos, followed by dinner at a nearby restaurant.

Others just kicked back, relaxed and embraced a break from their chaotic lives.

“I am a single mom of one child. I work, go to school and take care of my child full-time and have zero help,” said Jessie Perry, a first-year Pre-Health Sciences student.

She continued, “For us, Family Day was a quiet day to lay in my bed, binge watch Netflix and nap.”

International students Seeyan Surender and Amrit Saini were unaware of the Canadian holiday and its meaning.

Saini, a student in the Commercial Beekeeping program, doesn’t celebrate Family Day with his family back home, but was hoping to find people in Canada to show him what the holiday is all about.

“As an international student I’m not too interested in being with my family on Family Day, but I’m looking forward to making some new friends from another community to make that day special for me in the future,” he said.

Surender, a first-year International Business Management student, said that he didn’t know that Family Day existed until now, so it didn’t have much meaning to him.

“Well to be frank, I haven’t celebrated Family Day at all. We don’t celebrate this holiday in India,” he said.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour added the public holiday in 2007, with the goal being that Ontarians take a whole day off work to spend some quality time with their families.

Many students headed home, but some had no choice but to stay in the area to work because their professions fell under the exemptions and special rules surrounding the holiday under the Employment Standards Act.

For students who didn’t have to work, the holiday seemed to be a much-needed break regardless of how they chose to spend the day.

Top five Family Day activities to try next year:



1. Volunteer together

2. Make a time capsule

3. Cook together

4. Go on a scavenger hunt

5. Go outdoor skating