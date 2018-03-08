How to travel with anxiety

By KEARA JOYCE

Columnist

Travelling can be difficult, especially while travelling with anxiety.

With reading week over and the completion of the school year coming up, there is a lot of talk about travelling. As someone who sometimes struggles with anxiety, I know how hard it can be to travel. Whether it’s going on a plane for five hours or sitting in a car for eight, it will likely be hard for me.

Not everyone’s anxiety is the same but, I have a few tips and tricks that could make travelling a bit easier.

Travel with people who you’re comfortable with and understand your anxiety. You don’t want to be going on a long journey with someone who won’t get why you need to do something specific, in order to calm down. Don’t travel alone. Having someone there who you can depend on in tough situations is very helpful. Also, having a buddy who can go sightseeing with you can be a lot more fun than doing it alone. Take pills or talk to your doctor about a potential prescription. And yes, I know this probably isn’t the answer for everybody, but in order for me to get on a plane or in a car for a long period of time, I usually need Gravol to help me sleep. Wear comfy clothes. You don’t want to be stuck wearing something that’s too tight or too irritating. Yes, this one might seem obvious but believe me it helps! If you wear comfy clothes then you are definitely going to be able to relax a little bit easier. Pack a few snacks. It’s always important to keep some food with you. Even just crackers or fruit. I know that if I don’t eat for a period of time, I start to feel really sick, which can make me even more anxious. Make sure all your necessities are in your carry-on luggage. It will be a relief knowing you have all your chargers, medication and some gum right near your rather than in your suitcase. If you’re driving, plan to make extra stops. Sometimes getting out of the car to take a breather really helps. You can also find fun tourist destinations along the way and make a point to stop at some of them. This will get you out of the car and give you a chance to see some neat things. Find a relaxing playlist. Music really does help in so many ways. Finding playlists that help you calm down is key. There are many on Spotify or Apple Music. Try downloading a few before you leave so you don’t have to use data while on your trip. Get a phone plan that allows you to talk to people at home. Often the person or people who calm you down best won’t be going on the trip with you, so find a way to contact them whenever you need to. Believe in yourself, because you can do it and your anxiety does not control you. If you keep saying encouraging words to yourself, you will be able to get through the panic.