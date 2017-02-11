Hunters Pointe shuts down

By COREY LEBLANC

Staff Writer

For the past five seasons, the Niagara Knights practice course and the host of the team’s invitational tournament has been Hunters Pointe Golf Course, in Welland.

But the tournament next season will have a new host, as Hunters Pointe officially closed its doors on Jan. 24.

The team staff and Matthew Davies, director of athletics and recreation, must now begin the search for a place for the Niagara Knights golf team to lace up their cleats. This comes at a good time, however.

According to Davies, the athletic department was in the middle of reviewing its finances and were putting together tendering offers to other courses.

“What we do is we take a look at all the courses that are available and we sit down and we evaluate the considerations and also look at the price points and then make a decision,” said Davies.

The executives at the college and the coaches together must review these finances every season and contracts for the host course are usually given on a two- to three-year basis, according to Davies.

Until such a time as the decision is made, the Knights will not only be leaving the location of their invitational up in the air, but also leaving their players without an official practice facility, putting more

emphasis on the importance of finding a course to call home.

“Proximity is certainly something that we would take into consideration because we want our student athletes that are on the golf team to be able to get practice rounds in without having to travel too far,” said Davies.

“The quality of the golf course and sort of the ancillary services, whether it’s the driving range, the putting green, the short-game space, sort of that training avenue. They’re all considerations.”

This comes at a time when the golf team is under such high praise after claiming three gold and one bronze medal at this year’s OCAA championships. Team staff now have a little more than six months to tender offers to local courses and see what kind of services best fit their needs.

Davies is not concerned about finding a suitor in the Niagara region, given the abundance of golf courses the area has to offer.

“I don’t think that’s something we’re concerned with at this stage,” said Davies. “It’s just the concern of how close to either campus is it going to be. Is it going to be a neighbour course or is it going to be one that’s a further drive? I’m pretty confident that we will find a future host for the

tournament.”

Even though the process to find a new home is only beginning, the team being optimistic is a good sign for the team in the 2017-2018 season.

More over, the team can finally close the book on Hunters Pointe after five seasons of dedication to the college.

“Although we thoroughly enjoyed our time at Hunters Pointe and are sad to see them go, we’re just going to follow due process and reach out to the Niagara golf community and see what fit there is in terms of courses and our Knights golf team,” said Davies.

Wherever the Knights decide to tee up next season, it’s guaranteed that the home field will provide advantage.

How this will drive the defending champions, will only be decided in time.