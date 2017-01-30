I wish to dish only on fish

By ANGEL-LEIGHIA CHAPMAN-KLAASSEN

Columnist

It’s now 2017, but the trend of diet and lifestyle changes only seems to have gotten stronger with the new year.

Vegetarianism, vegan, paleo and gluten-free. They all sound so healthy and promise great results in energy, weight loss and daily functioning, but not all options are right for everyone.

Deciding which diet and lifestyle change to make, if any, is really all about trial and error.

I tried vegan foods and thoroughly enjoyed them, but didn’t see myself living a vegan lifestyle so I tried something else.

I became a vegetarian for three months, and I really loved it. I appreciated the “mock meat” soya products and the ability to still eat dairy. I also felt good about my body.

The problem was that I was not consuming enough iron, and so my energy levels decreased significantly. It also negatively affected my mood.

I wanted to continue being a vegetarian and feeling good about myself, so I tried to take iron supplements, but this did not give me the nutrients that I needed.

My physical symptoms only became worse when I attempted to fall back into an omnivorous diet. I got violently sick and would vomit any meats that I consumed.

Almost at a loss for what to do about my health, I turned to a sub-category of vegetarianism called pescetarianism, or pesco.

Pescetarians are very similar to vegetarians in that we do not eat land animals. However, we do consume fish, seafood and dairy products.

Less than a week after I embraced the pecso lifestyle myself and the people around me noticed that my mood had changed and that I had a much higher energy and productivity level.

I began to share my decision to become a pescetarian with the world and I was responded to very negatively.

Several people told me that this was not a real diet and that I couldn’t just make something up and try to validate it.

Some vegetarians approached me saying that I was “cheating the system” and that I wasn’t supposed to change a diet to suit my personal needs. To this criticism I responded by saying my diet was supposed to fit my needs exactly. Food is meant to fuel the body, not harm it.

You wouldn’t eat something you were allergic to. Why should I eat something that makes me ill?

The media idolizes those who have the “strength and willpower” to be vegans, vegetarians and paleos, making it seem like a dream diet to shed pounds or be fit and healthy.

The truth is that not everybody should follow these lifestyles, despite what the media and celebrity dieticians promise.

They are not right or healthy for everybody. There is not a one-size-fits-all in regards to weight loss, fitness or health.

Look into a diet before you choose it. Don’t push yourself to do something your body was not made for.

Truly care for yourself in 2017. Don’t just claim to by changing your lifestyle.