Instagram app bringing back pen pals

By BETH AUDET

Staff Writer



Social media has eradicated snail mail communication. Or has it?

Instagram pages that actually encourage connecting with pen pals from all over the world are growing in popularity and re-igniting the time-honoured practice of ink, paper, stamps and patience.

Holly Matthews, 21, a Protection, Security and Investigation – Customs Border Services student, got tuned in to @helpingsnailmailers through a friend two months ago.

“It’s a great way to meet new people from all over the world,” she says, adding how important it is to reach out and learn from other cultures.

Since starting, Matthews has taken on four pen pals. Her pal from Germany has backpacked across Europe, her pal from Turkey loves poetry, her pal from Indonesia has lots of pets and her pal from the U.K. sends a tag of suggested questions for her to answer with his letters.

“It’s nice just getting to try something new or see different things,” she says.

Matthews prefers the hand-written letters over a simple text or email because “it’s just exciting to get letters in the mail. I put in the effort and so does the other person, and some even exchange small gifts like tea or post cards.”

An admitted crafting enthusiast and Michael’s regular, she says she stores her letters and trinkets in a special box and is considering scrapbooking some of the stamps.

To engage with a pen pal through one of the Instagram pages, simply send a direct message with your name, age, country and preferences. Be wary, though, as sending personal information online always comes with risks and many pages post warnings about spamming accounts.