Introducing the Game of Love Project

Millennials have become the pioneers leading the way through a new frontier of love and dating.

In February, Match.com, one of the world’s largest online dating sites, released its seventh annual Singles in America study, shedding light on the realities of dating for millennials in a modern world.

“Millennials are diligently using technology to find love—and building new dating rules and taboos along the way.” said Dr. Helen Fisher, biological anthropologist and chief scientific advisor to Match.

Fisher, along with Dr. Justin R. Garcia, assistant professor of gender studies and research scientist, surveyed more than 5,500 singles across the United States from all different ages, ethnicities and income levels.

Niagara College second-year journalism students (that’s us) decided to investigate the state of dating and relationships on campus. In February, we will launch TheGameofLove.com, a mix of interviews, videos, podcasts, stories and testimonials from actual Niagara College students about the complicated new world of dating and relationships. Enjoy.