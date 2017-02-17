Introducing ‘The Sound’

The Newest Member of the Niagara News Team.

Heather Jones was 14 years old when she decided she wanted to become a music journalist.

Jones was in Grade 10 in the town of Glenburnie, Ont. (pop. 600) where she watched Much Music morning, noon and night.

She began travelling Ontario to go to live music shows. Soon she was interviewing bands for her high school radio show. Then she added concert photography.

These days, Jones is in the broadcasting program at Niagara College. She somehow finds the time to catch at least 50 concerts a year where she continues to interview bands and takes their pictures.

And this week, Jones becomes an online music columnist.