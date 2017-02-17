Is iPhone 8 worth $1,000?

By ALEX YORKE

With the new reports of the next iPhone costing more than $1,000 it’s becoming harder to stomach each consecutive wave of baseless iteration in the smartphone market.

Between the exploding Samsung batteries and lack of headphone jacks, smartphones have seen better days and it’s making me long for the age of Blackberry’s physical keyboards and the sleek flip design of the Motorola Razer.

So what justifies this price hike in an already super- inflated market? It turns out that it’s a gimmick from years past that didn’t even manage to grab anybody then, wireless charging.

The next generation of iPhone looks to take wireless charging into the now, just like they attempted with Bluetooth on the iPhone 7 at the end of last year.

Apple has finally decided that consumers are too lazy to plug a Lightning cable into their shiny new phone. That or they want to add another overpriced peripheral to their already flooded lineup, taking a dusty space on the shelf next to the Apple watch and wireless AirPod headphones.

The source of the majority of the information on the new iPhone design comes from KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst who has a famously accurate track record for Apple predictions with even Business Insider quoting him as “the most accurate Apple analyst in the world.”

Apple has been lining itself up as a premium product somewhere along the lines of a modern replacement for jewelry, but there is no reason for this market to blow up to the point where ‘phone or car?’ becomes a question.

A harsher question Apple will soon have to start dealing with will be ‘iPhone or MacBook?’

We have hit an era where the price of a high-end smartphone is now nearly equivalent to that of a high-end laptop.

Apple has gotten really good at competing with itself.

Their foray into the ‘phablet’ trend with the iPhone 6 encroached on the marketing territory of the iPad.

Why buy an iPad mini when you have an iPhone 6 Plus? They then answered that with the introduction of the ridiculously large iPad Pro, which then competed with the MacBook Air lineup.

It feels like there is less unity in the Apple platform than their once was and this oncoming ‘superphone’ is going to continue the trend of confusing trips to the Apple Store, where competing teams of denim-wearing teenagers will be pulling you in all different directions with hopes of selling you AppleCare to please their supervisor.

You are going to need that AppleCare, too, as iPhones are notorious for having defective units and are notably less durable than their earlier counterparts.

Apple has done a decent job at creating the illusion that doing repairs and service on their devices is convenient and simple, with the previously mentioned denim-clad, iPad-wielding teenagers spearheading that message at Apple Stores worldwide. The fact that they even need such a service network lends credence to the idea that iPhones in general are fragile and finicky by nature.

So why are people still buying Apple? China is churning out more impressive phones every day at budget prices and there are still people walking around with iPhone 4s. Where did the record-breaking holiday sales for the 7 come from?

People are fixed to the simplicity of the Apple brand. They have taken a bite of this forbidden fruit and want to be on the bleeding edge of what Apple CEO Tim Cook and friends are preaching. The only way this vapid consumerism will stop is if Apple buyers as a collective decide that they are finally satisfied with what they have.