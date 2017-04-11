Islam is open for ‘healthy criticism’

By ABUBAKER ELGHUL

Staff Writer

As hate crimes against Muslims increase in Canada and around the world, the Islamic Society of St. Catharines invited speakers Sarah Halabi and Hussein Hamdani to shed light on M-103, the motion in the House of Commons to fight racism and discrimination. The event, held March 25 at the Geneva Street mosque in St. Catharines, also sought a clearer definition of Islamophobia and how to become more proactive to counter it in the wider Niagara community.

“Islam, like any other faith system, is open for criticism,” said Halabi, a Brock University graduate and a PhD candidate in education at Western University. “What makes criticisms of Islam Islamophobic is when historic colonial discourses marked by double standards and homogenization are embedded within the discussion.”

She says that Muslims are generally open for discussions and debates over whatever differences or concerns people may have.

Hamadani, a Hamilton lawyer as well as one of those who helped write the motion, said “There is nothing condemning freedom of speech (in the motion). There is nothing here that changes anything in criminal law. If they want to have a debate about Islam they can go ahead and do so…as long as you’re not inciting violence, and as long as you’re not breaking the Criminal Code of Canada. What the motion prevents is the irrational defamation of a community that may incite (others to commit) violence (towards that defamed community).”

He added that the motion isn’t only calling to condemn islamophobia but what he would argue to be more important: “Striking a task force to look into the causes of islamophobia.”

“We know of situations where Muslim women have been spat on or have had their hijab ripped off or have been attacked. More often than not, the issues of individualized islamophobia attacks are women. We know of other examples of islamophobia… where mosques have been graffiti’d and attacked. In fact, three days ago somebody was just found guilty of arson when they tried to burn down a mosque in downtown Hamilton,” he says.

During his speech, Hamadani quoted a verse from the Quran saying: “Muslims have a religious obligation to stand up for justice,” and against “all injustice” even if it so happens justice is “against themselves, family, friends or relatives.”

The event was geared towards encouraging a positive outlook and how Muslims can counter Islamophobia and better Canada and the wider community by volunteering in shelters, having more open houses, inviting more neighbors, getting more involved in politics and social issues and just staying connected with those that they live around.

“We need to be more integrated into our wider community. It’s easy to demonize people you don’t know (but) it’s much harder to demonize them once you know them,” Hamadani says.