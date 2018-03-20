It’s a go for Grimsby GO Station

By RAVVERNON SINGH

Staff Writer



The Niagara region approved the Grimsby GO Transit Station Secondary Plan at the Grimsby Town Council on Feb. 20.

Future transit-related redevelopment around the Grimsby GO Transit station is one of the main features of the framework provided by the GO Transit Station Secondary Plan.

Grimsby would be part of long-term intensification and public improvement since it acts as a middle ground portal between Niagara and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Niagara Region is also working on future developments and capital improvements in two other stations, apart from the Grimsby GO Transit Station, located in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls which are a part of the efforts to improve transit within the region.

The Grimsby GO Transit station area’s proximity to the waterfront and its investment in GO Transit makes it able to form a complete community node that can focus on supporting the needs of the local people residing and working in the area along with assisting the needs of the travelers.

According to a news release by the Niagara Region, the plan, designed with input from the residents and stakeholders, is a partnership between the Town of Grimsby and the Niagara Region.

It will also be presented to the Niagara Regional Council for their approval in April 2018.

The GO Train service is supposed to arrive with stops in Grimsby by 2021, and St. Catharines and Niagara Falls by 2023.