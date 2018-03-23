It’s officially springtime! Start planting

By LISA BROWN

Staff Writer



“No occupation is so delightful to me as the culture of the earth, and no culture comparable to that of the garden,” said former U.S. President Thomas Jefferson.

The first day of spring – March 20 – has sprung upon us, so it’s an appropriate time to begin planning a vegetable garden. Seed planting in indoor pots for outside gardens should begin about six to eight weeks before the last frost date. The last frost date in St. Catharines ranges between May 11 to 30.

Depending on your preference, different crops have different needs, and it’s important to pair crops that have similar necessities. Also, if you’re a one or two-person family, consider planting vegetables in pots or a raised bed.

There’s mounting evidence on the benefits of horticulture therapy. Maintaining a garden reduces anxiety and stress, helps you sleep better, keeps your mind sharp and keeps you happy, decreases risk of heart disease, diabetes and obesity, and may cut your risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 50 per cent, just to name a few benefits.

From pot to plate

Here are some helpful tips to create your own small vegetable garden in pots, raised beds or in your backyard.

Location

• Crops need a minimum of six hours of sunlight. The more exposure the crops get the better because they will grow to be bigger, tastier and in abundance.

Size

• Start small! You don’t want to overproduce and have too much on your plate too soon (pun intended… again). A 16×10 feet outside garden will feed a family of four for an entire summer with some produce left over for canning or freezing. Starting in pots could be beneficial for a trial and error basis as an amateur gardener.

Environment

• Plant in a safe, stable environment far from where drought, flooding or high winds could factor in. Access to pollinating insects is crucial, too.

• Weed continuously so your crops aren’t competing for resources with annoying weeds. This will also allow you to see problem areas when they start, so you can nip them in the bud (pun intended).

• Insects don’t like chives, garlic and onions, so plant these vegetables among others.

Soil

• You will need a mixture of compost, fertilizer, manure and soil. Pay attention to what type of soil you’re working with on your property. Clay soils in the Niagara region will retain much more water and likely drown the crops.

• A lot of a vegetable’s root activity occurs within the first six inches of soil. Radishes, cabbage, broccoli, leafy greens, onions, potatoes are considered shallow-rooted vegetables that could occupy soil space for up to 18 inches.

• It’s recommended that most potted vegetables have a minimum of 12 inches of soil.

Layout

• To take advantage of sun exposure, rows should run north and south.

• Don’t plant crops too close together because they will compete for nutrition, sunlight and water.

• Keep a small pathway in between plants.

• Set up wooden fencing around the garden.

Watering

• Don’t overwater but be wary of dry spells and torrential downpours in the hot summer months: July and August. Continuously cultivate the soil in vegetable pots and gardens, alternating from top soil to about five to six inches below to ensure deep-root penetration.

• Experts recommend about one to two inches of water each week (unless there’s been heavy rain).

• Water your plants in the morning to avoid cultivation.

Vegetables

• Crops that may yield more include beans, carrots, cabbage, lettuce, radishes, spinach. Peppers and tomatoes are also household favourites!

• High quality seeds make all the difference.

• Some vegetables make good companions. A few pairing choices to consider are beans and carrots, tomatoes and onions, and cucumber and radishes.

• Number of seeds to plant for crops per person: 15 seeds for carrots, seven seeds for radishes, four seeds for sweet peppers, four seeds for tomatoes. Seed packages likely will tell you how much to plant.

• Remember that you want variety not necessarily quantity.

• Stagger planting so you can enjoy the produce instead of having an overabundance at once.

“The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature. To nurture a garden is to feed not just on the body, but the soul,” said English poet Alfred Austin.