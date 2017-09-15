Junior football raids Niagara region

By AUSTIN BROAD

Staff Writer

The Niagara Regional Raiders have unofficially become the college football team of the Niagara Knights.

The Raiders are a member of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) and are midway through their second season.

The coaching staff has used Niagara College as a recruitment center to help fill out their roster. “We know that there is a ton of talent at Niagara College,” said Head Coach Brad Anderson.

“There’s a lot of guys that have already played football at different levels, high school, OPFL (Ontario Provincial Football League), OVFL (Ontario Varsity Football League), who go to Niagara College and think their playing days are over. But that’s not the case,” he said.

Niagara offers a great opportunity for the Raiders to recruit players.

The Niagara region is home to some of the best high school football programs and has a university and a college lacking varsity football programs.

Aspiring football players attending Brock or Niagara don’t have the opportunity to play high level football.

That’s where the Raiders step in.

“Most of the students range between 18 and 22 and that’s exactly where we are,” said Anderson. “We make sure we send out the message that you don’t have to stop playing football just because you go to college and the college doesn’t have a team. We will be that college team for the guys.”

Brad will have a booth set up at both the Welland and the Niagara-on-the-Lake campuses during Orientation Week for anyone looking to get more information about the Raiders.

Related