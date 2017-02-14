Just call it puppy love

By MELANIE ROSS

Columnist

When you hear the term “puppy love” you probably think about a blossoming romance, one that is new, and usually between two teenagers.

That isn’t what I’m talking about.

“The more people I meet, the more I love my dog.”

I find myself saying this more and more lately. It’s not because I don’t like people – I just love my dog.

Since I was a kid, I have always wanted a dog, but growing up with family members who are allergic to most animals, that was never likely for me. I would ask almost every birthday and Christmas, but I finally gave up knowing this dream would only be a dream.

At the age of 17 my mom finally gave in, or rather my step-dad felt the need to shut me up. I finally was given a dog. We named her Roxie, after “Roxanne” by The Police. She is a red-haired Doberman who thinks she is a lapdog – an 85-pound lapdog.

From the moment I met her, I knew she was going to be my best friend.

As people, why do we love our pets so much?

A study published in the journal Science in 2015 showed the reason why people love their pets as much as they do. According to this study, when a pet parent looks into a dog’s eyes, both dog and owner have a boost in oxytocin, which is the same hormone that is released when a new mother looks into her baby’s eyes. This hormone is responsible for the feeling of bonding.

The study involved 30 pairs of dogs and owners looking into each other’s eyes. Afterward, urine samples were collected. When the samples were analyzed, the results showed that the dogs’ oxytocin levels boosted to 130 per cent, while the level of the owners showed an increase of oxytocin by 300 per cent.

Who couldn’t look into a dog’s eyes and feel happy?

Dogs don’t only make us feel happiness and love, they also are known to relieve stress, reduce the depression and can lead us to a healthier life with exercise.

Whether it be two young people in love, or my relationship with my dog, one thing is very clear: both are pathetic.