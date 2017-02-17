Just how diverse are we?

By HYOJUNG MAY LEE

Editorial

Canada is among the most generous countries in the world.

While some other countries have demonstrated a tendency to close their doors, Canada demonstrates its multicultural heritage by accepting refugees and immigrants from across the globe.

That’s the big picture.

But on an individual basis, is that really how we think and behave?

There are students from more than 70 countries at our college. It’s like we represent Canada’s abundant racial diversity. Every day at school, we bump into people from different ethnic backgrounds.

Sometimes, it seems there are invisible barriers between groups of people or races or between domestic and international students. Our college may not be racially harmonized yet.

It’s time to look at ourselves and see whether our behaviour is consistent with what we say and what we support.

The racially divided phenomenon might be attributed to our stereotypes about different races or cultures.

It’s often said that we should not judge other people based on their appearance. But unless you’re self conscious about it, it’s not always easy to avoid. That’s because when we meet people, first impressions are formed automatically by the visual information we receive, such as facial expressions and attire. It only takes a few seconds to minutes. Whatever the judgement is, it may play a powerful role in how you treat the person afterwards.

But if their race or cultural background is the key factor that makes you jump to a conclusion, it’s not a case of the first impression, since no matter what other factors the people have, that wouldn’t help you change your conclusion right away.

Many people worry about other people judging them based on common stereotypes.

Sadly, their worries don’t always appear to be just feelings of inferiority.

The real problem starts when you draw an us-and-them line, thinking they’re different from you.

Many stereotypes can result from simple cultural differences. Some behaviours and topics you may think weird are totally OK to a person from a different culture. If you ignore the cultural difference and toss them a strange look, it can make them feel segregated from the majority.

Remember, we are all human beings. Let’s not be so sensitive to the differences.

Multiculturalism does not only mean we coexist with people from other cultures. It also means we accept them as part of us.

That’s the true meaning of cultural harmony.