Justice for Indigenous Canadians

By MELISSA BURTON

Editorial

When mentioning the topic of racism and abuse in the police force, which country do you think of?

Is it Canada? Well, maybe it should be.

While it’s easy to get distracted by headlines of police brutality coming out of the United States, that distraction has almost made it easier for Canadians to turn a blind eye to the deeply-rooted toxic relationship between Indigenous communities and police.

The acquittal of Gerald Stanley on Feb. 9, by an all-white jury, in the shooting death of Colten Boushie has sparked outrage nationwide and accusations of racism within the judicial system.

During the jury selection process, Stanley’s lawyers rejected several Indigenous potential jurors by way of peremptory challenges, which gives them the right to dismiss potential jurors without cause.

“We have come to this point as a country too many times,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in an interview after the verdict.

“Indigenous people across this country are angry, they’re heartbroken. And I know Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians alike know that we have to do better.”

This tragedy has not only brought up the under representation of Indigenous people in the justice system, but also the systemic racism in police forces across the country that targets and mistreats members of Indigenous communities.

On April 1, 2016, Christian Duckchief and his wife, Chantel Stonechild were asleep in their home on the Siksika First Nation reserve in Alberta, when they claim at approximately 6 a.m. two RCMP officers forced their way into the home, without a warrant, and forcibly removed Duckchief naked from his bed. After being physically assaulted, Duckchief was handcuffed and brought into the station completely naked “where he was humiliated by being marched nude through the police station, in front of everyone there, including officers, guards, detainees and civilian personnel of both genders.”

Duckchief was given a pair of underwear while in a cell, then taken to the hospital where he received surgery for his broken nose and eye socket. He is now suing the officers and the Attorney General of Canada claiming he suffers from “PTSD, sporadic memory loss, a deterioration of cognitive function and has trouble sleeping.”

The family also claims they filed a complaint about the incident with the RCMP last year, but heard nothing.

The treatment of Canada’s Indigenous peoples has also received international attention. In June 2017, Human Rights Watch submitted a report outlining its “findings on police interactions with Indigenous women in Saskatchewan based on six weeks of fact-finding carried out from January to July 2016.”

The researchers conducted private interviews with 64 Indigenous women and social service providers in Regina, Saskatoon and more rural communities in northern and central Saskatchewan.

“It’s scary being me,” stated Sara F. in the report. “They (the police) could make me disappear if they wanted to.”

The report details racial profiling, excessive force, intimidation and sexual misconduct and abuse by police, particularly towards Indigenous women.

The report also states: “Lack of accountability also exacerbates long-standing tensions between police and Indigenous communities. Despite law and policy reform, in some jurisdictions allegations of serious police misconduct may still result only in police investigating police.”

With the Indigenous population of Canada having, understandably, so little trust in the police force and justice system, the rest of the country needs to not only be more aware this toxic relationship, but become educated and proactive.

It’s time to realize Canada is not and has never been immune to the systemic racism it points to in other countries.

By shedding more and more light on these issues, it will simultaneously be casting a shadow of shame. Is Canada ready?