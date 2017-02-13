Knights battle Saints

By COREY LEBLANC

Staff Writer

The Niagara Knights women’s basketball team used their momentum from Saturday and emerged victorious on Sunday with a win over the St. Clair Saints. Final score: 64-56. The win is the Knights fifth in a row, it improves them to 12-5 and keeps them firmly in the playoff hunt.

The game against the Saints was a scrappy affair that featured rough stuff from both squads. Elbows and even chairs were thrown in this one. Nicole Tamm (#23) of the Saints would be ejected early on as she protested a call by launching a part of the bench backwards.

That would prove to be the storyline of the game as both teams showed their grit and determination, but the Knights who would eventually come out with this one.

“I think our team wanted it a lot more than them,” said Alyssa McCabe after the game. “I’m not sure we thought it was going to get that chippy, but I think because we didn’t retaliate it was mostly calls against them. They were getting really frustrated.”

Both McCabe and Mary Ingribelli had their best two-game stretch at home so far this season. Ingribelli especially, who had a team-high 19 points in this one and 30 overall in the weekend series. Courtney McPherson was also dominant again. She posted a double-double (her 10th of the season) and she caught a season-high 18 rebounds, serving as the catalyst on both sides of the court for the Knights.

“It all starts with Courtney (McPherson) obviously, she’s a focal point for our offense,” said coach Mike Beccaria. “She’s the pace setter and our go-to player, but we have other good players. Mary (Ingribelli) had a great day, she had a great weekend and (the players) play off of that very well.”

They certainly did feed off each other in this one as four players for the Knights posted over 10 points. It’s not enough to win five in a row, the Knights need to win their last game of the season against Fanshawe if they want to make it to the OCAA playoffs.

Fanshawe currently sits just two points behind Niagara with one game in hand headed down the stretch of the regular season. Action in that game starts Friday at 6 p.m.

Quick Hits

Scrappy does not necessarily mean bad and this game was the exception. The Knights didn’t just play a game, they fought in a war and came out on top in the battle.

Tempers flared early in this one as #23 for the Saints was ejected for kicking a chair about 12 feet into the air. Okay, that was an exaggeration, but it shook things up. That was, in my opinion, the turning point in the game.

Brooke-Lyn Murdoch, who sat during Saturday’s game for missing practice, had her presence felt in this one. She was involved in almost every play and scored 12 points to boot.

The Knights went on a 19-2 drive to close out the first half. Enough said.

Courtney McPherson drives this team both on and off the court. Even when she’s on the sidelines, she’s vocally supporting her team and keeps the players engaged for the entire 40 minutes.

Coach Mike Beccaria seems very pleased with his group. He spoke after game and said his girls handled the physical play very well. He’s especially happy with how well his bench has performed and how diverse his team could be. Whether it’s the big version or the fast version, Beccaria looks at his matchups and trusts his coaching staff to make important decisions.

This Knights team is unstoppable so long as they’re working together. #TeamWork

After the Game – Brooke-Lyn Murdoch

Q: Tell me a little bit about that one, how you’re feeling and how the team is feeling.

A: It was a great win. We needed that, we really needed it. It was a good team win actually. Everyone contributed in their own way. We all played really well defensively and offensively and we moved the ball well. We ran what we were supposed to and we stuck to the process and that was our goal at the end of the day. It felt so good to get that win.

Q: Did you guys know coming in that the game was going to be that scrappy?

A: Yeah, but we knew that we were going to be more aggressive than them at the end of the day. We had to be more competitive than them and we had to beat them to the ball every single time. But we just played so well as a team – I’m so pumped up.

Q: Does the emotion come forward now that you guys have a legitimate shot at the playoffs now?

A: Yeah, definitely. We have one more game. We can’t forget about our game against Fanshawe. They’re a tough team, they’re a better team and we have to play even better than we did today. We have to fix our mistakes that we made today, we have to focus more on our defense and not so much give those steals We have to focus on getting those steals and then play the offense that we know how to play.

Q: Is it easier to play with the emotion on the court that was displayed today?

A: Yeah, absolutely. We knew we had to get that win and we knew that we were capable of it. We were just fighting for it. We would always be down and we would always fight back. Even though we were down we kept fighting. I don’t know if we had the lead the entire game or not, but we never let down, we never allowed them to get back in it. We made sure that we maintained the lead the entire way through because we knew that we were striving for what we wanted and we got to stay focused.

Q: You guys really attacked the ball tonight. It was really super physical and was really nice to see. Is that maybe what you guys are going to bring against Fanshawe?

A: Yeah, definitely. Our physicality is what gets us the W. Especially our teamwork and everything like that. As long we play offense, as long as we move the ball around and we look for our strong players and everyone contributes in their own way, then yeah. Especially our aggressiveness, we got to keep up with that.

Q: Did this team ever give up on themselves. Even when you guys were down two to three games in the standings.

A: No, never. We play so well as a team, we have so much confidence in each and every one of our players and the coaches have so much confidence in us that whenever we were down, so if we came off two losses on the weekend, we just worked harder in our practice. We made sure that we focused on our mistakes and we didn’t make them again in the game.