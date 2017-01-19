Knights get their first win of 2017

By RYAN THORPE

Staff Writer

The Niagara Knights women’s basketball team defeated the Redeemer Royals 77-53 on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The team moved to a 7-4 record, which currently places them in a playoff spot.

“I’m just relieved,” said head coach Mike Beccaria. “It was tough, but we hung in there and played well.”

The Knights were led by veteran guards Brooke-Lyn Murdoch and Alyssa McCabe, who each netted 17 points.

Both players were singled out for praise by Beccaria following the match up. After two quarters of action, the game sat within two points, but the Knights pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Royals 45-23.

“You always want to defend well and I don’t think we rebounded well in the first half,” said Beccaria.

“But I think we did a great job defending their two best players. Jesseca Brown, we held her to 22 (points) which was good, because she’s someone who can light it up.”

The Knights finished the game 28 of 65 from the floor and 7 of 22 from beyond the arc.

They also tallied up 14 points from the free-throw line, good for 78 per cent.

When asked what he hoped his team would carry forward in upcoming performances, Beccaria said: “We rebounded a lot better, hopefully we can carry that through.

“We moved the basketball well I think, very logical offensively in the second half. We didn’t rush things, we looked for openings and played some good basketball.”

The Knights next home game is at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27, against Humber College.