Knights have playoff potential

By BRENDAN KYLE JURE

Staff Writer

The Niagara Knights women’s basketball team went to battle against the Sheridan Bruins on Jan. 27, winning 80-54.

This comes after a humbling defeat against the Humber Hawks, which saw the Knights fall 74-44, delivering the Knights their fifth loss.

“Humber was a really tough loss; they’re a very good team. They’re number 1 so we had to give it our all and we didn’t get the outcome we wanted,” said guard Brooke-Lyn Murdoch, 21, a Welland native. “It’s nice to finish the weekend with a win.”

Murdoch scored a game high of 24 points, with only Samantha Lovat of the Bruins coming close, with 15 points. The Jean Vanier Secondary School graduate has 144 points in total this season, 27 points more than she recorded last year.

Murdoch was instrumental in the game, which saw the Knights dominate the Bruins. Forward Melanie Tanguay, only playing her second game of the season, contributed another game high with eight offensive rebounds.

The Knights were embodying their namesake, pushing the Bruins around with physicality they could not compete with.

“We try to be really intense at all games,” said Murdoch. “We like contact. We thrive off that and I think it’s a big asset to our team.”

The Knights have a chip on their shoulder and have no illusions about how imperative it is to win all their upcoming games. The win against the Bruins brings them to a record of 8-5, with only five games left to play in the regular season.

“All these games from now on are important for our playoff spot,” said Alyssa McCabe, another guard.

The Knights, currently in fourth place, still need to work out some kinks though, even more so with the playoffs looming.

“We won by a good amount,” said McCabe. “I think we could have won by more. We could have cleaned up a lot of things like our rebounding and our offensive execution could have been better but that’s something we have to work on as a team.”