Knights making a charge

By BRENDAN KYLE JURE

Staff Writer

The Niagara Knights men’s basketball squad saw its winning streak come to halt after losing to the Sheridan Bruins on Jan. 27 in heartbreaking fashion.

Losing 105-96, the Knights were denied 10 straight wins, stalling at nine.

The Bruins were intent on ruining the day, but that doesn’t mean much to Knights Head Coach Keith Vassell.

“It wasn’t a goal for us. We just go out to win the games we’re supposed to win,” said Vassell. “It is what it is.”

The Knights won the first half, 55-54 – a tense affair where very little defense was played by either side.

However, the Bruins were able to adjust and came out more intense.

One thing that the Knights can be proud of is out shooting the Bruins outside the paint. Considered a three-point-shooting team, the Bruins managed to score 10 baskets out of 25 attempts. The Knights managed 12 of 29.

However, the Knights were outshot inside the paint, conceding 84 points. They also struggled with turnovers, giving away 12.

Four of those turnovers came in critical moments in the fourth quarter.

“They scored 28 points on our turnovers,” said Vassell. “They got more intense and forced us to cough up the ball and those turnovers resulted to their benefit.”

One bright spot who shone through was Lequan Hylton, who was a force to be reckoned with. The point guard from Mississauga scored a game-high 23 points and played a game high 34.17 minutes.

Forward Jordan McDonald (also from Mississauga) recorded a double-double (12 points and 14 total rebounds).

Now 9-2 and third place in the Western Division, the Knights still have a solid platform to mount a successful, or at least competitive, run at the playoffs.

With only the undefeated Sheridan (10-0) and the Humber Hawks (10-3) in front of them by two points in the standings, the Knights still have an opportunity to pull up on top with their remaining five games.

With their next two games being a back-to-back affair against the Sault Cougars who have yet to win a game, the Knights should inch even closer to the top, potentially starting a new streak.

PHOTO BY BRENDAN KYLE JURE