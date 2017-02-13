Knights Men’s face off against St. Clair Saints in double header weekend

COREY LEBLANC

The Niagara Knights men’s basketball team won their fourth straight in a game against St. Clair on Sunday in dramatic fashion. They smothered the Saints defensively and overcame a 12-point deficit to take the victory by the score of 91-73.

Knights came out looking like a team that had played less than 24 hours ago. They quickly proved themselves by digging deep and using their depth to outlast the Saints onslaught.

It was another impressive display from this group that heads into the last game of the season with only two losses under their belt. There’s an awful lot of confidence excreting from this team right now and it showed in this one.

Lequan Hylton had another stellar game, going 5/10 from long range and netting a game-high 19 points. His teammate, Van Hutchinson, also had himself a game, he dropped 5 of his 15 FG attempts and scored 15 points overall in the win. Kevin Cooper also continued his brilliant weekend off the bench. The 6-foot-7 rookie from Nassau, Bahamas had two major slams in this game and brought tons of energy to his team on the bench.

“It’s not only me, it’s the energy from my teammates,” said Cooper after the game. “The trust that they put in me, I just want to give it back to them.”

There’s a lot to give. The Knights have not enjoyed this much success in quite some time and they’re poised at this stage in the season to really make a splash in OCAA playoffs.

“I think every week we show what the OCAAs will look like and we really strive at getting better,” said coach Keith Vassell.

Vassell said his team displayed its ups and downs in this one, showing how bad the team can play and showing how resilient they can be. Overcoming the deficit was huge, but having the deficit in the first place is something that Vassell hopes his team can tighten up before the championships begin.

“I think there’s still so much room for us to improve,” said Vassell. “It’s just a situation for us where I think we just have to continue to seek out and improve and through that, we should be ready.”

Knights have one more test before playing the bigger games in the OCAA championships. They’ll take on Fanshawe in the season closer on Friday at 8 p.m.

Quick Hits

Another day, another Knights win.

I think it’s become the status quo. Whenever Kevin Cooper steps on the court, he’s bound to have at least one slam dunk. He had two today and I’m pretty sure the second jam sent his bench to the moon.

The bench is the reason the Knights won today in my opinion. They wore down and outlasted the Saints and eventually worked them down until they couldn’t keep up anymore. Eight players for the home team had at least seven points.

No chairs were harmed in the playing of this game (see women’s game coverage against Saints).

If Lequan Hylton keeps up this pace, he’ll break the all-time record for 3 PT shooting percentage. The current record is 46 per cent, set by DJ Morrison in 15-16. Hylton was 45 per cent coming into tonight and went 50 per cent in this one.

I’m floored at how the Knights managed to come back in this game. Slow start, but very good job to stay in the game and eek out two wins in two days. #KnightsSweep

After the Game – Van Hutchinson

Q: That’s another great win. Is there anything this team can’t do right now.

A: We got some stuff to work on. Punches in our defense, but our chemistry and we’re peaking at the right time. This is very good to go into the playoffs with this momentum win at home.

Q: Talk about how deep this team is. It was noticeable in this one, you guys have about 10 contributors on this team.

A: Yeah, everybody on the team contributed and knew their role. That’s why we able to go so deep. It’s just execution and having confidence in each other, having each other’s back. That gives us the confidence to each and every one of us to go out and play as a team.

Q: When did you notice the momentum start to shift in this one?

A: The minute we got that overnight game out of our system. After the first quarter, we scored like seven points. Came back in the second quarter and scored 27. So that’s automatic. That’s the turning point right there and we just floated and we ran it straight through. Being at home, the home crowd supported and we were able to take off in the energy.

Q: So now you guys move into Fanshawe. How big is this game for you guys?

A: We’re going in to the next game the same way we go into every other game. We’re not going to take any team for granted and we’re going to take it one game at a time.

Q: The offense is clicking right now. Do you think you guys can carry this into the post-season?

A: Yeah. Everybody is finding their ways to score and they’re moving the ball on our offense. It’s good execution right now. So hopefully we can keep it up because we’re on a roll right now after our loss to Sheridan, but we’re going to find our way and they will see us again.