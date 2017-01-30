Knights’ soccer welcomes new coach

By COREY LEBLANC

Staff Writer

The Niagara Knights women’s soccer club got a new coach this month and he brings with him a tremendous resume of coaching experience.

Welland native Rob Lalama will be taking over as head coach at the beginning of the 2017 season. He will take over for now former coach Frank DeChellis, who spent six years with the Knights as head coach, but will now step down to take over full time for the men’s soccer program.

DeChellis says that Lalama taking over the team is the best possible scenario and his 30-plus years of experience might very well back that up.

“Rob is very thorough and committed. He has been asking a lot of questions and is working to ensure this takes off the way it should,” Dechellis said in an email. “We both have our own styles, but our core values are aligned and the student-athletes on both teams will benefit from the presence of dedicated coaches.”

“Great coach, very knowledgeable. Really enjoyed coaching with him last year,” said Lalama of his predecessor, coach DeChellis.

Lalama has coached since the age of 16.

He has since gone on to enjoy success in various soccer programs in Welland and around Niagara. He has a vast range of experience, ranging from as young as under-5 leagues and all the way up to under-17. In 2009, he won the Gil Beaulieu Memorial Trophy, awarded to the Welland Athletics coach of the year. Lalama’s success in the region may be unrivaled. He said he’s very excited to be undertaking the women’s program at the college as he felt more accustomed to their style of play.

The team enjoyed a banner year last year for the program, despite only winning three games. Lalama steps behind the bench of a team in need of a serious overhaul if they expect to play at the competitive level for which other Knights teams are known.

“I think we have to go back to basics. You need the fundamentals. If you don’t have the fundamentals, if a player can’t control or be comfortable with the soccer ball, I can’t implement tactics,” says Lalama. “I think we go back to conditioning and fundamentals and unity. They need to play as a team, they need to be a team… I think we can accomplish some things.”

DeChellis leaves the team after six years behind the bench of the Knights women’s squad. He was 9-39-6 during those six years as head coach and he spent five of those years doing double duty as the men’s coach as well.

As head coach, DeChellis had his best season last year. The team went 3-5-2, which ties for most wins in a season since the Knights’ inaugural season back in 2009. The club also scored 16 goals, which is first in team history and shattered the previous record of six set the season prior.