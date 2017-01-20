Knights win milestone game

Coach Keith Vassell pulls Knights’ forward Jordan Wilson off to the side to give him a little pep talk before he takes the court against the Redeemer Royals.

By COREY LEBLANC

Staff Writer

Somebody call 911, the Niagara Knights Men’s Basketball team is on fire. The blazing-hot squad hasn’t lost a game since their season opener on Oct. 21. The Knights’ victory over the Redeemer University

Royals on Wednesday moves them to 8-1 and into second place in the Western Conference.

“It’s a situation where I think, yeah, we can go deep. We’re not leaning overly on one specific person, although I think our top-three players are key to what we do,” said head coach Keith Vassell after Wednesday’s 94-76 routing of the Royals.

It’s the Knights’ eighth-straight victory and it’s quite the milestone for the history of the school. That ties for the longest Knights winning streak since the 1999-00 season. That year the Knights finished 10-2 and closed out the regular season on an 8-game tear before claiming the bronze medal in the OCAA playoffs.

Vassell feels the streak should not be discussed, as the team must continue their strong work ethic both on and off the court. “Our confidence comes from the work we put in and our success validates what we can do but does not promise success tomorrow, so we keep working,” said Vassell. “I try not to focus on (the streak). We look at each game individually and try to win it. The team believes that we can win any game. I think repeatedly winning helps to boost that feeling.”

The Knights defeated the Mohawk Mountaineers back on Jan. 12 and scored a resounding 128 points. That mark is the most of any OCAA team since Sheridan Bruins beat the Lambton Lions 132-92 on Dec. 12, 2009. It is also the second-highest total registered in Knights’ team history, with the current record being 129 set back in 1997.

This team is clicking on all sorts of levels. During this stretch, the team is outscoring opponents 735-640 (+95) which translates to 91.9 PPG and they’re team shooting percentage on the season is a massive 42.1 per cent from field-goal range.

“We just got to keep it up, keep pushing,” said point guard, Lequan Hylton. “We’re already talking about going to the playoffs and getting a bye in the first round.”

Hylton is not only a leader on this club, he’s one of the team’s top scorers, leading the troupe in three-point attempts (6.6 attempts per game) and is somehow managing a whopping 48.1 PCT from long range. He’s second on the team in points averaging 13.8 PPG and in minutes played (27.2 minutes per game).

What’s been most impressive for the Knights has been their ability to stay job-focused and get key minutes from the guys on their bench.

DJ Morrison for example, played 23:42 against the Royals and registered a team-high 23 points off the bench. Morrison is greatly relied on for his defensive intuition and as an option outside the arch to fill in for Hylton.

“We worked hard from the beginning of the season and we’re going to continue to work hard. We expect to win games, we don’t come to lose,” said Morrison. “We had a slow start since the first game we lost, but after that no one else wanted to lose a game… We are trying to win a championship, so we take each game one game at a time and we just look towards the main goal which is getting that ring.”

If the team wants to stay hot, they’ll need contributors like Morrison and others to stay reliable on both ends of the court.

The team faces its toughest test in the next two games, as they play the third-seeded Humber Hawks and the first-ranked Sheridan Bruins back-to-back on Jan. 25 and 27 respectively.

Here’s all you need to know about the Knights’ milestone win:

Knights score more than 50 first-half points for the fifth time this season. They’re 5-0 in such games but have only managed to eclipse 100 points once.

DJ Morrison turned in his best game of the season on offense. He scored 23 points (a season-high) and has finally been rewarded for his hard work on both ends of the court. Nice to see him have a breakout game.

As of the end of play on Wednesday, NC ranks first in the OCAA in rebounds and fourth in shooting percentage from field-goal range. They’re second in their conference and are +95 in their last eight games.

Knights sweep the season series against Redeemer. They beat the Royals 95-93 on Nov. 25 at Redeemer.

Lequan Hylton continues to dominate outside the arc. He’s sixth in the OCAA in 3PT shooting percentage and went 3/5 against the Royals.

Who knew Kevin Cooper could slam the ball like that? The 6-foot 7-inch forward from Nassau, Bahamas had two huge jams in the second half and frankly, made a name for himself in this one.

It wouldn’t be fair to not acknowledge the effort put in by Rayvon Higdon for the Royals. He netted a game-high 31 points and nine rebounds during 36:03 minutes of playing time. Absolute work horse in this one.

AFTER THE GAME — VAN HUTCHINSON

Q: Great win for you guys. That’s eight in a row. How does it feel?

A: I feel good. I’m getting better day by day coming after the break. We just need to make a good push to make a run at the championship, make it to nationals and so far, so good. We’re getting better day by day.

Q: That win is not only eight in a row, but it’s the first time the Knights have gone eight in a row since the 1999-2000 season. Does that mean a little more now that I’m mentioning that?

A: I mean, it’s great that we go down in history, you know. It’s just to leave a legacy cause that’s all you got. Our name should be remembered, so that’s a good team effort and good for the team’s history. It’s a historical moment.

Q: Another historical moment this week, you guys put up 128 points. That’s the most of any OCAA team since 2009. What’s clicking on this offense right now? What’s working?

A: It’s just that execution, most of all, having faith and just believing and trusting each other. Trusting each other and just moving the ball, executing. Coach had faith in us and is helping us push. He came through with a good strategy. Good strategy, good execution equals success. That’s just what happens.

Q: Can you comment on your teammate DJ Morrison? He had 18 first half points, most of the season for him.

A: He’s coming through for us right now, it’s wonderful. He’s fighting injuries right now. We go to the Humber game next and I’m sure he’ll show up again. Big players make big plays in big moments and that’s what he is.

