Korean-Pop craze sweeping North America

There’s a big demand for Korean pop music merchandise across North America, including here in Niagara



Korean pop music, better known as K-Pop, is gaining popularity in North America and that means a growing demand for K-Pop merchandise close to home.

In Toronto, K-Pop is a big deal but in smaller cities, it’s difficult to find.

In Canada, Toronto has become a hub for K-pop and is even named the “K-Pop capital of North America” by the newspaper Toronto Metro.

An event called Toronto K-Pop Con or TKC has been held every year for the past three years. It’s an event created and organized by fans with the help of Toronto-based entertainment industry, Pop! Goes the World!

In Toronto, K-Pop merch can be easily accessible, but in Welland for example, that’s not the case. In small cities, it’s difficult to get merch from your favourite K-Pop groups at a decent price.

K-Pop fans that can’t get to Toronto very often or at all may have another solution. A store called Hot Topic is an American pop culture and music inspired store that sells band, anime and video game merch across America and in some places in Canada as well. Hot Topic has just recently started selling K-Pop merch. The best part about that is it’s close to home.

With 34 locations across Canada and 19 of them in Ontario, K-Pop merch will now be more accessible to K-Pop fans in North America.

Hot Topic currently has a limited selection of K-Pop merch, but their stores will be getting more selection soon says Mackenzie Ashey, a Hot Topic employee at the Niagara-on-the-Lake Outlet Collection.

Other than Hot Topic there is only one other place to buy K-Pop merch from without travelling all the way to Toronto; that’s a place called Cosplay-FTW in Hamilton.

Without many stores for fans to go to get their K-Pop fix, getting actual merch can be difficult and costly; either getting items straight from Korea or off eBay, shipping usually isn’t free, and the process can be time consuming.

“That’d be convenient. It would be nice to have more options available for people who don’t really live in Korea,” says second-year business communications student at Brock University, and notable K-Pop fan, Bridget Dagenais.

Hopefully as K-Pop continues to grow in North America and all around the world, there will be more places to buy K-Pop merch from. Maybe then it will become easily available and affordable for K-Pop fans all over the globe.