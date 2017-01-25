Peace Bridge on Trump’s priority list: Reports

By RYAN THORPE

Fort Erie’s Peace Bridge is included on a leaked Trump administration list of 50 top priority infrastructure projects, according to multiple media reports.

The document states the cost of the investment would be $700 million and could create 700 direct jobs. The nature of the proposed work to the bridge remains unclear.

“Seven hundred million dollars sounds like the cost of a new bridge,” said Mayor of Fort Erie Wayne Redekop, when contacted by Niagara News. “But I don’t know what sort of dialogue there has been with the Peace Bridge Authority.

“If this is a priority of the president it indicates his understanding of the importance of the free flow of goods and people across that border. It indicates the importance of that infrastructure and it indicates the importance, at least to me, of U.S.-Canada trade relations.”

The bridge is maintained by the binational Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority.

Ron Rienas, general manager of the authority, said reports indicating that funding, permitting and engineering were in progress were inaccurate, as the last project to reach that stage was terminated in 2011. Nonetheless, Rienas said the report would be in keeping with the authority’s hope for future investment.

“No one disagrees with the Congress and the president focusing on infrastructure,” said Rienas. “Certainly at the Peace Bridge, we’re focusing on it because we’re currently in the midst of a $100-million rehabilitation of the 90-year-old Peace Bridge.”

He continued: “We have a number of other projects. We’d certainly like to enhance the Peace Bridge Plaza in the U.S. and make improvements to that. Certainly identifying the Peace Bridge as a priority project makes sense and would certainly be supported by the board of the Peace Bridge.”

Investment to upgrade the Peace Bridge has been proposed on and off since the early 1990s. The construction of a twin span stalled in 2000 after a U.S. court struck down an environmental assessment of the project.

The leaked document states the source of funding for the 50 infrastructure projects would be split between the public and private sectors. Total investment is listed at $137.5 billion and estimates indicate more than 2 million jobs could be created.

The list, which is currently in preliminary stages, can be seen as part of Trump’s campaign promise to revamp American infrastructure.

In an interview with National Public Radio, Brian Higgins, representative of New York’s 26th congressional district, said: “This is good for the good that it does relative to tourism, relative to commerce but also in underscoring the importance of manufacturing in Western New York and our important inter-connected relationship with Oakville, Ontario.

“We know that the Peace Bridge expansion has been a project in Buffalo and Western New York for the past 30 years. The problem is we haven’t moved beyond the concept of it. This presents a major opportunity to finally fund nationally an infrastructure bill that can fully fund a project of this nature.”

The Peace Bridge is one of the busiest land-border crossings in North America.

$40 billion in trade crosses the Peace Bridge every year.

Roughly 6.5 million vehicles cross the bridge every year.