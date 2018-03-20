Let the madness commence

March Madness is here, and New Mexico State is a trendy upset pick to go to the second weekend, while the usual college basketball blue bloods are hungry to add another championship to their history.

By TYLER O’BRIEN

Staff Writer



The madness is finally upon us and it is time for everyone to become a college basketball expert. However, after this weekend, many will have the dream of a perfect bracket shattered for many reasons.

Thinking of picking a 1 seed to finally lose to a 16? Don’t, as it has never and won’t ever happen. Thinking of a miracle run for a Cinderella, think again as it is very rare.

The safest way to pick a bracket is simple: when in doubt, advance the favorite. Here are a few predictions for some trendy upsets,players to watch, and the final four and national champion:

Final Four Predictions:

• Villanova, Duke, North Carolina, Arizona

National Champion:

• Villanova over North Carolina

After defeating Gonzaga in last years final, North Carolina will return to the National Championship, with Villanova’s number one offence waiting.

Villanova has gotten hot at the right time, running through their conference tournament with a consistent defensive effort that has slowly improved all season.

In a game that will rival the 2015 National Championship. Look for Villanova’s Jalen Brunson to control the game, and get some help from Mikal Bridges along the way to their second title in three years.

Players to watch:



• Trae Young, Oklahoma

Young led the nation in scoring and assists, and has drawn comparisons to 2X NBA MVP Stephen Curry due to his ability to stretch the floor. People are not happy Young and the Sooners got into the tournament, but they may go on a run if Young gets hot during the next two weeks and his teammates give him any support.

• Deandre Ayton, Arizona



Ayton and the Wildcats got hot at the right time, winning MVP while leading the his team to the Pac12 Championshop. If they can get by a probable early matchup with Kentucky, a Sweet Sixteen matchup with Virginia could be one of the best games of the tournament, pitting the Wildcats offence against the number one defence of the Cavaliers.

Possible Cinderella:



Missouri is the exact opposite of Clemson, as the 8 seed just got the top recruit Michael Porter Jr. back into their lineup for the first time since he went down two minutes into their season opener. If they can get by a talented Florida St. team in Round One, Xavier will be waiting for them as the worst 1 seed this year. Porter Jr. has the talent to win a game by himself, and with something to prove to NBA scouts, he may just do that to send his team into the Sweet Sixteen.

Another team to watch for is Butler, a 10 seed. Led by senior forward Kelan Martin who averages 20.8 points per game, the Bulldogs know how to win close games. They are 4-3 in games decided by five points or fewer this season. If they get past Arkansas in round one, they may go a lot deeper.

Upset Alert:



• #12 New Mexico St. over #5 Clemson Tigers

A 12-seed always sends a 5 seed packing, and this year will be no different. Clemson lost its best player Donte Grantham in January after picking up quality wins, and is not as good without him. They are the most vulnerable of the 5 seeds in this year’s tournament to lose in the first round, and with a New Mexico St. team that ranks 15th in the country on defence, it could be a quick exit for the Tigers.

They may not be done after that either, as a likely second round matchup with Auburn will be much of the same, as Auburn lost starting centre Afernee McLemore in early February. Don’t be surprised if New Mexico St. is the team to make a shocking run to the Sweet Sixteen this season.