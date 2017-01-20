Let’s not stop at 39,000…

By HARLEY DAVIDSON

Editorial

Canada should take more refugees. And more people should be involved in helping them settle and integrate into Canada, for themselves as much as for the refugees.

It’s been a year and a half since Justin Trudeau and his Liberals announced Canada’s goal to take more than 25,000 Syrian refugees in 2016. Since then, more than 39,000 people have found new lives in our country, safe and free of fear for their own physical safety.

Now it is more important than ever, for Canada and Trudeau, to keep up the pace. If we stop now, what does that say about our motivation for taking refugees in the first place?

Trudeau needs to keep the momentum up.

Sometimes we forget just how easy the vast majority of Canadians have it. We want to tell you how spending even a short bit of time with a family that sought refuge in our beautiful, safe country, is a heavy reminder that the rest of the world faces problems we can’t fathom. And how helping those in need can be an experience that humbles you.

It is important, we think, to underline the need for humility in the face of the world today.

When integrating a refugee into Canada, the sponsor will be their guide for the time it takes to successfully settle the family. In other words, until the family is self-reliant. This involves a lot of planning from the very start by sponsors.

Sponsors are responsible for finding housing, schools, doctors, English classes, down to the minuscule details of everyday life in Canada.

What many people might not realize is that through those experiences, people often learn as much as they teach.

Often sponsors are churches or community groups that have come together for the cause of helping a family. This also creates a community bond between people through a shared goal, which takes a long time to accomplish in any case.

When the president of the country next door wants to deny refugees access, it is more important than ever to show just how positive and enlightening it can be to spend some time with a refugee family.

There is no better example of that than right here in our own community, where a family of six, the Faham Katan family, has re-settled. We’ve written about the family on page 16.

All in all, when involving yourself in sponsoring a refugee family, not only are there things to learn about other cultures, like new languages, recipes and customs (the list doesn’t end) but the most important lesson is that we aren’t that different at all. And dare we say, that’s something we all need a little more of.