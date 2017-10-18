Life, clearly, is more important than sports

By Amanda Filardi

Columnist

Sports can change a country.

We live it, breathe it, we’d do anything for it.

The start of a season within a group of fans dying to be patriotic is more than exciting. We have been watching sports since before we knew how to walk. Spending time playing in the backyard, we dreamed about the day we would get a shot to be on our favourite team, playing for the championship. Entire cities close for Sunday night football, even for college and high school games, which in America are arguably larger than the pros. The world of sports seems to have more power in the world than some governing bodies, and now, more power than a hurricane.

Hurricane Irma is to be etched into the record books as one of the most destructive storms in the last century, and while many people were concerned about protecting their belongings and their families, there was an all too large group of people who were worried about one thing above all else: their Sunday night football plans.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: no one is that heartless, I’m sure that they’re just trying to take it all in; to get back to some kind of normalcy. I myself thought this, and as a sports fan, I reassured myself that people are not that shallow. Sure we jab each other about what team we root for, there’s the odd bar brawl or beer can throwing incident. There are even people ignorant enough to hurl racial slurs at MLB players just trying to do their jobs, but no one could possibly care more about football than hundreds of thousands of human lives, can they?

The NFL put out a statement addressing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Miami Dolphins, saying it would not be played in Miami as a result of the storm. The media rushed to solve this problem for them, many having the same idea.

The idea was to have the Week 1 game, the Dolphins’ first home game of the season, move to Week 11, when both teams have a bye. This seemed like a completely legitimate idea, considering both teams won’t have games that week, and considering there was a hurricane about to douse the entire state of Florida.

News outlets have been focusing mostly on the football part, some simply saying that it’s good that they’ve moved it, giving players the time to be with their families and help them evacuate will help them focus better come game time. This, to me, is a back-door way of saying “at least we still get football.”

The site Hero Sports specifically describes the postponing of the game as “far from ideal.” The article then goes on to again, take the back door into their one track minded argument. They proposed that the NFL have the game on a neutral site, and use the money from ticket sales to support hurricane relief, even though the revenue wouldn’t be that much because, get this, the logistics would be a nightmare and they may not sell a lot of tickets (cue world’s smallest violin).

It isn’t just the media that has donned this seemingly outrageous outlook. Many people on social media were quick to argue with the decision to postpone Game 1. Many were saying it’s unfair to make teams play 16 weeks straight, risking their ability to play and potentially injuring players.

Others are not shy at all with their opinions on the matter, saying that they are professional athletes and this is their job. Let’s boil it down to a job then, shall we? Let’s call me a passionate employee of a company. I love working for them, have dreamed about it my whole life. Sure, it’s a desk job but I make a lot of money and I do what I love. I commute into the city every day from my husband and two kids, and our dog, Charlie. I love my job, but if a hurricane is threatening to destroy all of those things, everything I love, I’m getting the hell out of there.

Why is being a professional athlete any different? Say I’m in charge of sales at a big brand company, are you really going to care if your favourite purses aren’t in stock for the season? No, you’re taking the $3,000 purses you already own and leaving Miami before Irma gets to them and anything else you love.

Just because these people provide us with entertainment, chances to win some money, and ultimately bragging rights between friends, does not give us the right to dictate how they spend their time preparing for a storm.

So let’s answer my earlier question. No one could possibly care more about football than hundreds of thousands of human lives, can they?

Yes, yes they can.

That answer should shock you. It should hurt in your bones and make your fists shake in anger but it doesn’t, because you’re not surprised at all. This is a problem, but we’ve seen it before, in different clothing sure, but we’ve been here, done this.

Sports seems to have this power over people, this cloak that it drapes over their eyes so that they can’t see the real world, only what they want to see. Take Brock Turner for example. A vile, sick 20 something boy who, some news outlets deemed “robbed” and “unfairly treated”, even though he raped and sexually assaulted a girl on the Stanford University campus. They tried to twist and turn his story into his reality, leading their stories with words like bright student athlete, innocent, first time offence. The key to it all, was not ruining his precious swimming scholarship, which got him into the school in the first place. Supporters of Turner begged the court not to prosecute him, as it would ruin his university grades and his swimming career. Even the university, who denies any part in making his sentence as light as it possibly could have been, did nothing to assure us that they weren’t concerned about his scholarship.

Sure, rape culture is a heavier topic than people being angry about a football game not being played, but is it really different? They both affect human lives, be it one victim or 100,000. Be it one night or one game, the question remains the same, how can we care more about sports than we do about the wellbeing and survival of our fellow North Americans? We can’t. This needs to end. Stop living and breathing and doing anything for sports because, let’s face it, there’s always going to be another season, or another game, or another championship, but there will never be another chance to be with your family if the worst happens.