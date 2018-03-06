Life is short, cherish the time and loved ones you have

(Editor’s Note: Names have been changed for privacy reasons.)

This story starts on a Thursday. My father lands at the Toronto Pearson Airport, when I get a call around 2:30 p.m. from my sister telling me to go pick him up, then stop at my aunt’s house to take her and my mother home. Still at Niagara College, I pack my stuff up, put my laptop in my bag and head to my car. Fast forward an hour and 45 minutes later, I pick up my dad and now we’re on our way to my aunt’s house.

By the time we get there at 6:20 p.m., my cousin Lillie sends me a message via Snapchat inviting me and my dad to come up to the apartment. My father, tired from the trip, was a little hesitant because he knows if we go down we’ll probably stay there conversing for hours. I told my dad we have to pray one of our five daily prayers anyway, so we might as well go up, pray, and say hello to everyone.

An hour later, my cousin Rose popped in through the front door, full of energy, excited to see us, just getting home from work or whatever crazy adventure she might have been on.

Around 10 p.m., after coffee, sweets and humor-filled conversations, my father pretty much passes out on the couch. My aunt and cousins were saying we might as well sleep over, let my father rest and just go home the next day. So that’s what we did.

Everyone but Rose moved to the one bedroom where my mom, sister and aunt slept. Lillie and I, in the same room, were chilling on the mattress positioned on the floor, resuming our conversation from earlier on.

Around 1 a.m., still sitting on the floor against the bed facing the hallway, I started seeing Rose going in and out of the washroom looking a little dazed, but I paid it no mind. Five minutes later, she comes to us, again looking dazed, telling Lillie to take her to the hospital.

Honestly, our initial reaction was really no action. We were just confused as to what was going on. Rose then repeats herself saying she needs to go now. “Everything is spinning,” she said. Lillie gets up, and no more than two minutes later, we were on our way down to the parking garage.

In the elevator, Rose looking both pale and yellow, started hyper-ventilating and suddenly panicking saying she couldn’t see. At that moment Lillie held her, immediately pressed the ground floor button, and proceeded to call 911.

As we got to the lobby, we sat Rose down on a one-seater bench. While Lillie was telling the dispatcher to call for an ambulance, Rose collapsed on the ground. This is when we started panicking. Her face was so yellowish and pale that I could see greenish blueish veins popping around her eyes. Maybe 30-60 seconds later, after collapsing to the ground, Rose’s eyes started to roll back and at that moment, deep inside, I started feeling an emotion I haven’t felt in a long time: fear. I was scared, I didn’t know how to react.

I’ve never seen my cousin like this; she’s always so active, brilliant and strong. Seeing her in such a vulnerable state shocked my system and caused an enormous amount of anxiety to rush beyond understanding. I started having flashbacks of similar situations where always, the end result was death.

As I looked to my left, there’s Lillie on the phone trying to explain to the dispatcher what was happening with her sister, with tears swelling up in her eyes, holding it together more than anyone in her position could. Shortly after, a fire truck showed up and then two paramedics. One thing I noticed among all the distress we were feeling, the paramedics had not felt anything at all. One of them was a little more empathetic than the other with his tone of voice and choice of words, but it seemed the other was a little too desensitized to the situation.

Having brought all the car keys with us, Lillie asked if we can ride in the ambulance. Lillie hopped in the back with the less sensitive paramedic and I sat in the front with the more empathetic one. On the way, I turned my head to see through the little window that gives a view of the back. I could see where Rose was strapped in, the paramedic beside her checking her vitals and Lillie sitting on a chair against where the window is, facing them.

When we got to St. Michael’s hospital, we entered the grimiest-looking wing I’ve seen in all my days.

We ended up staying at the hospital for six or seven hours, getting home around 7:45 a.m. via taxi. Her blood tests had shown there was nothing immediately wrong, but from my experience that doesn’t mean there is nothing wrong.

The moral of the story:

The fear that jolted my system that night, really had me remembering things I had locked away far from my consciousness. Even as I have reformed a huge part of myself and am continuously seeking to better myself, I had forgotten to truly value those that are close to me. I had forgotten, at any given time, I or anyone else, can suddenly leave this earth without warning or a trace. I had forgotten how small we are in the greater scheme of things and how large of an impact those before us have made in our lives. I don’t want to leave this earth without knowing I did what I could to show those I love that I love them. I want to live to the fullest and give back ten times that which I was given. I want to utilize the gifts, talents and knowledge God gave me to help serve humanity. I learned again that life is truly fragile and I should cherish it.