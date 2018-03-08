Local wedding photographer establishes creative space for entrepreneurs

By BETH AUDET

Staff Writer



A local wedding photographer is recruiting creative small businesses to rent space in a fully restored building in St. Catharines that he is calling The Duke.

Andrew Hildebrand, who has been capturing the most important day of his clients’ lives for seven years, had a vision for the space in April of 2017, during Niagara’s massive real-estate spike.

Borrowing from the mission of Cowork Niagara, a co-operative co-working space also located in St. Catharines, Hildebrand dreamed of establishing a “creative hub” in The Duke, so the cluster of entrepreneurs can collaborate while working independently.

Located at 21 Duke St., the building had been on the market for three months when he and his father had their first walk-through, quickly realizing why the modestly priced building was not selling.

On his second walk-through, having overcome the initial shock, Hildebrand began to see potential through the moldy walls, sagging ceilings and soggy floors.

The sale closed a month later and he got straight to work, doing much of the grunt work himself.

Now, with nine months of construction under his belt, Hildebrand says it has been “a renovation of surprises.”

The main floor features exposed double-brick exterior walls, unexpectedly uncovered during demolition, and dramatically high ceilings, which Hildebrand says a friend discovered after he carelessly swung a hammer and “smoked a hole through the ceiling” to reveal two feet of additional space.

Hidden windows and oddly placed passageways were also found in nearly every room throughout the reconstruction – many of which are now highlighted with glass or have built-in shelving.

All of the “questionable” piping was ripped out and replaced, and two new furnaces and an air conditioning unit were installed. Although Hildebrand admits it was sad to part with the beautifully ornamental antique radiators.

He stripped four layers of flooring to uncover the original wood, upgraded the seven-foot-high windows without disrupting the antique beauty and spent countless hours hand scraping the decorative details ascending the staircase.

Hildebrand says every minute detail of The Duke’s extravagant renovation was done with quality and care, an excellence he hopes is translated through the building’s royal designation.

The Duke is equipped with eight offices, all of which can be rented independently or shared for financial savings, two bathrooms, a kitchen, an all-inclusive coffee bar and a boardroom.

Use of the boardroom is included for tenants but can also be rented by outside organizations.

According to Hildebrand, the idea is to give creative small businesses (who often run out of a basement and hold meetings at a local Starbucks) the opportunity to work in an affordable shared space and bring clients to a cool, professional environment.

His mother and building owner, Rita Hildebrand, says this “one-of-a-kind” project has pulled her in and brought her a lot of joy.

“It’s been an adventure,” she says, adding that she is excited to see the “huge potential” unfold.

Although she had no need for the building, she says she got on board because “it’s building a legacy for my family.”

The Hildebrands hope to have occupants moved in as of March 1, assuming occupancy is granted by the city. They are also planning a grand open house on March 25, from 1-7 p.m.

For more information about the project, or to check out incredible before-and-after photos, check out thedukebuilding.com or follow @thedukebuilding on Instagram.