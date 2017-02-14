Love is in the air

By CARLY SOLTESZ

Columnist

The word “soulmate” carries weight to it. It’s a coveted and revered position to be so special to someone, but to me, there is an underlying pressure to it. The idea of only having one person that I could give that title to always seemed silly to me.

I prefer to borrow a term from the beloved Lucy Maud Montgomery, and instead of the term “soulmate,” I use “kindred spirits.” I can have a kindred spirit moment with someone I barely know or a stranger I bump into on the street, rather than just having this “be-all, end-all” connection with only one person.

To have my partner love and care about every single thing that I am passionate about would give us much more in common than we already have, but I am lucky enough that there are enough differences in our interests to keep things interesting but uncomplicated.

For instance, I can’t expect my fiancé to keep up with all the fandoms I count myself a part of based on all the shows and books I like as there are far too many, so I instead do an awkward happy dance complete with flapping hands with my kindred spirits when something new is announced in the world of literature, film or television.

I have met many kindred spirits in various classrooms throughout my education, some in the form of teachers and some being peers with more life experience and advice to offer.

We all have that person that absolutely exhausts us, mentally and emotionally. Sometimes they’re a friend we couldn’t shake when the relationship changed, sometimes it’s a co-worker or boss that you can’t avoid. After even the shortest amount of time with that person, the kindred spirit I want to call is the one who can recharge me. He or she is the friend that I can tell everything to or just keep quiet with. With them, it’s like no time at all has passed between visits.

My family offers kindred spirits in the form of quiet comfort, family meals and a secure roof over my head. Even when living with the best roommates in a best-case scenario, there’s nothing quite like coming home.

For my love of music, I turn to friends who don’t necessarily overlap the screen-watching or reading group, or even fellow concert-goers at a show. There’s something about being in the dim lights with a band on stage that brings people together.

When it comes to my affection for my fiancé and my fondness for my friends, one bond is not more important than the other – they are just different. Without having all of these amazing and special people in my life, and to share such a unique connection with them makes me count myself

truly lucky.

The best kindred spirit I have though, the one that is always there, even when I’m alone, is the one I have in myself. I have a support system to lean on, but I can also stand on my own legs as a single individual, one in a relationship, through good or

bad times.

I am my own best friend, and isn’t that what a true soulmate is supposed to be?