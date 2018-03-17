Lowering Ontario’s voting age to 16

By Melissa Burton

Editorial



Arthur Potts believes lowering the voting age is “worthy of a conversation.”

The MPP for Beaches – East York riding introduced the Election Amendment Act (Voter Eligibility) on March 5 to lower the voting age to 16 in Ontario.

“I was encouraged to do so by the youth wing of my riding association,” says Potts.

In a January meeting, it was brought to his attention by young Liberals in his riding that they felt their voices were not being heard and views not reflected in government policies and party platforms.

Potts believes the bill is a “first important step” to lowering the voting age and will encourage youth to be a part of the political process and “provide a mix of school structure and family engagement that will help ensure high registration, interest and participation.”

Potts has also involved his own children in the process at a young age.

“My 30-year-old and 25-year-old have always been engaged and I would take them to the voting station with me when I was voting so they would be familiar with that whole process. They’re both totally engaged,” says Potts.

If the bill is successful, Ontario wouldn’t be the first to change the voting age to 16. Countries like Germany, Brazil and Argentina have reduced the minimum age to boost political engagement. And in Scotland, 16 and 17-year-olds were allowed to vote in the 2014 independence referendum and have since been able to vote in parliamentary and local council elections.

Potts says the bill has brought a lot of positive feedback and conversations about engaging youth in politics.

He is also aware there are people who think 16 is too young to vote and that teenagers that young are too immature or unaware to have their say.

“I suggest to them that we already give 16-year-olds lots of responsibility.

They can drive a car, at 17 they can volunteer to be in the army and go fight in wars,” says Potts.

“It’s just important to engage them. What are they afraid of?”