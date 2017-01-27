Making Waves at Global Game Jam 2017

By ALEX YORKE, MEGAN BEAM and CARLY SOLTESZ

Staff Writers

Global Game Jam (GGJ) is the world’s largest annual game creation event. Taking place around the world at different locations, the GGJ revolves around the gaming industry and its purpose is to bring likeminded and talented individuals together – whether you are a designer, coder or artist— to experience a unique opportunity all condensed into one long weekend.

It’s a chance for many to put their skills to the test.

Participants have the chance to work in a team of no specific number, some having as few as two people while others have been known to have up to 30 or more. And if you’re looking for an even greater challenge, a number of individuals do the Jam solo.

Because the GGJ is not a competition and is more focused on innovation, collaboration and creativity, participants are encouraged to share their ideas and help each other if they or someone else is having difficulty.

All the games created are protected under a Creative Commons license and many games that have come out of the GGJ have become fully recognized games.

Games from this year’s GGJ, as well as previous Jams, are able to be played at globalgamejam.org/2017/games

Day 1

It was a weekend of coffee, code and cramming at the Niagara College Welland campus as students and developers alike were brought together in collaboration for Global Game Jam 2017.

Their goal? Produce a playable video game in 48 hours.

Every year, Global Game Jam brings together hundreds of developers to test their skills, collaborate and put into practice new and interesting ideas that might not have seen the light of day without the restrictive deadline that fosters creativity among the participants.

Game Jam is not only a generator of creativity with the 2016 event generating more than 6,000 projects, it can also be a vehicle for great success as well. Notable commercially successful games created at previous GGJs include 2013’s Surgeon Simulator and 2015’s Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, which took social media by storm with viral popularity.

“We see this as a great way to exit our comfort zones,” says Joseph Boyd, event co-ordinator and a second-year Game Development student.

“Anybody who has played a video game has had an idea for a video game but even if you have the skills to make a game, people spend two, four, six years working on the idea and iterating on it. Doing it in 48 hours with a goal, with a deadline and theme, it’s motivating for sure.”

Day 1 consisted of the planning stage where teams learned their theme and developed ideas and strategies to meet the 48-hour deadline.

The theme for this year’s jam was “waves,” which may seem simple on the surface, but creativity shone when the developers took surprising and unique takes on a single word.

“Wave as a theme is interesting,” says Boyd. “At first you think of it as ocean waves… but then you think about it… There’s a lot of things that can be waves. You can have waves of enemies, you can have sound waves, you can have people physically waving. There’s so many ways you can take it.”

As teams began to rally around their ideas, the battle was around how to manage their time and energy throughout the weekend, including making difficult choices, such as the delegation of work and how they are going to pace themselves.

PHOTO BY MEGAN BEAM

Day 2

Day 2 changed the developers from Sméagol to Gollum with the lack of sleep they all experienced.

Boyd, in his leadership role, thought he was able to participate while completing his administrative duties, but it proved to be too much for him.

“Sleep was the thing that broke me,” he said. “I’ve had four hours of sleep over the weekend… I don’t know how long I’ve been up, but the game is done, and nobody’s died yet.”

One of the most prominent things about the day was the accumulation of sugar and calorie-loaded foods and beverages adorning the meeting room that connected both classrooms to each other. There was an impressive array of junk food and beverages in colours not commonly found in nature.

The game creators may have resembled and felt like zombies, but team spirit was very much alive.

“All the teams are helping each other,” said Boyd about the co-operation between teams. “That’s something I’ve realized. Code, art… Everything.”

With little sleep comes high stress and waning patience.

“We all kind of made the mistake of not going to sleep (Friday) night so that we could stay up and work some more,” said Mark Proveau, who is familiar with the Game Jam experience. “By the time the next morning rolled around, we were all sleeping in chairs and grouchy about stuff with each other…

Luckily because we’ve worked together before, we are pretty good at working as a team. There wasn’t really any arguments to get in our way, so it was basically just… little quibbles over how the game mechanics will work and things like that. But we’re pretty lucky; we’re a pretty good group.”

Veterans of the event know how to avoid irritability getting the better of them, however. According to Aitken, a seasoned participant, it’s all about learning from the past.

“It wasn’t as bad as last time,” he said. “Last time I didn’t sleep at all. This time we chose such a simple idea that we were able to take turns on who does what.”



Number of Participants over the years

2009: 53 sites, 23 countries, 1,650 participants, 370 games

2010: 138 sites, 39 countries, 4,300 participants, 900 games

2011: 169 sites, 44 countries, 6,500 participants, 1500+ games

2012: 242 sites, 47 countries, 10,684 participants, 2209 games

2013: 319 sites, 63 countries, 16,705 registered participants, 3248 games

2014: 488 sites, 72 countries, 23,189 registered participants, 4292 games

2015: 518 sites, 78 countries, 28,800 registered participants, 5438 games

2016: 632 sites, 93 countries, 36,164 registered participants, 6866 games

Past Themes

2009: “As long as we have each other, we will never run out of problems”

2010: “Deception”

2011: “Extinction”

2012: An image of “Ouroboros”

2013: The Sound of a Heartbeat

2014: “We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are”

2015: “What do we do now?”

2016: “Ritual”

2017: “Waves”

Day 3

Time was of the essence as hours turned to minutes and minutes to seconds as the 2017 Global Game Jam neared the final hours of its duration.

“It’s a mixture of panic, sleep deprivation and ‘I know exactly what I’m doing’ followed by ‘whoops’,” says Boyd. Being only a few out of the thousands participating around the world in the GGJ, after many grueling, mind-numbing hours of creation, energy drinks, instant coffee packets, Mountain Dew and a wide variety of other ‘nerd fuel,’ it was crunch time for the nine groups participating.

Sunday meant a day of refinement and polishing as all the pieces of the puzzles were put together before working out the final kinks of the games.

With the deadline being 5 p.m., the groups aimed to have everything completed by 3 p.m. due to the potential of having the GGJ upload servers being backed up. This left coders scrambling to make certain they dotted every ‘i’ and crossed every ‘t’ while artists put the final touches on the models.

Thankfully, all nine teams managed to build and upload their games in time.

“Overall, it’s a really good experience to be able to get a group of friends together to work on a project,” says Game Development student, Sean Kamin.

“Basically our plans this year, or our plans for this, is to keep on doing this every year and to keep Game Jam going in Niagara,” says Boyd about the future of the event.

Despite the lack of sleep and even with the GGJ officially drawing to close at 5 p.m. Sunday, many students who participated in the weekend long event remained at the college until later in the evening trying out and playing each other’s games.

Reviews:

Robotic EMPloyees

Robotic EMPloyees was one of nine games created during this year’s Global Game Jam at Niagara College.

Utilizing Photoshop, 3DS Max, Visual Studio and Unity, Robotic EMPloyees offers a fun playing experience for a small group of friends and is able to host up to four players at a time.

Visually pleasing and relatively simple in design and concept, it’s essentially a battle of bumper-robots to see who will be able to collect the most computers and earn the most points before time runs out.

But it doesn’t stop there. Oh no, not only do you have to work to avoid each other in order to protect your valuable treasures from being taken, you also have to watch and avoid the constant flow of shockwaves rippling across the ground.

If you hit one, it will remove all the items you’ve collected and scatter them back onto the playing field. So you better jump to avoid those waves, lest you wish to have your fellow Recyclebots steal them from beneath your nose.

Tiki Tide

Developed using the Tobii eye tracking hardware and software, Tiki Tide offers a unique experience that involves moving different shapes into matching corners of the screen with nothing but the movements of your eyes.

“It provided us with quite a bit of a challenge,” said developer Ryan Moreau. “But in 48 hours we managed to pull through.”

While not the most visually advanced, the simplistic nature of the game gave the developers a chance to focus on working with the new technology. This proved to be an excellent strategic choice as the game succeeds at delivering a new experience to players.

The use of the theme of “waves” was twofold, with the nautical setting and the natural waves you make with the movements of your eyes. Looking to the future, eye tracking could eventually take an important place in the market next to its more advanced cousin, the VR headset.

Serif Sheriff

Skilled typists will excel at this game. A new personal favourite, the player uses the keyboard to type various words that appear on-screen to fend off enemies in an old-timey Western setting.

Eye of the Storm

Racing to last against a timer, players use the arrow keys to move their character (a shipwreck survivor) from object to object to stay above the waves in the eye of a hurricane. Those who played “the floor is lava” as a kid will enjoy this concept.

