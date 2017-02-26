Manitoba def. Ontario 9-8 in first draw of page playoffs

By Corey LeBlanc

Staff Writer

Let the Scotties Tournament of Hearts playoffs begin.

The page playoffs kicked off last night at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines in a rematch of Thursday night’s feature game between Team Manitoba and Team Ontario.

Game 12: Page playoffs 1-2 Game vs. Manitoba @7:30 (Sheet C)

This was a high-scoring game from the get go.

With the score 4-2 in the fourth end, Rachel Homan and Team Ontario had a chance to answer with the hammer and instead surrendered a single point.

The steal for Manitoba proved to be the difference in an otherwise tight game that saw both team make excellent shots.

Ontario would pull the game to 5-4 at the half and it was a massive three-spot in the sixth that would be the tipping point. With the 9-8 win, Manitoba now secures a spot in the final on Sunday.

Rachel Homan sweeps against Manitoba on Feb 24. PHOTO BY BRENDAN KYLE JURE

Team Ontario lead, Lisa Weagle, despite the loss, shot a team-high 93 per cent on 22 stones. Weagle was named to the second all-star team during a break between ends. She’s been terrific for Team Ontario all tournament long and key contributor, whether it’s throwing stones or sweeping them, she gives her team a winning edge.

“There’s a great group of leads out here. I know I take a lot of pride in my position and I’m always try to do my best. It’s nice to be honoured among them,” said Weagle on being honoured by the all-star nod.

While Team Ontario did not walk away with the win and the chance to play in Sunday’s final, they know what they have to do to beat Michelle Englot and team Manitoba.

“I think we just let them get two and three too many times when they had hammer. We’re really good at forcing and we didn’t force enough in that game, I think,” said Weagle. “We’ll go back and have a good debrief tonight and figure out those little things we need to fine tune. I don’t think we’re far off. So, we just need to maybe get a little sharper on a few different things.”

The focus now is on Saturday night and their opponent in Northern Ontario led by Krista McCarville.

Ontario defeated Northern Ontario back on Feb. 22 by a score of 7-6 in a game that was decided in the eleventh end.