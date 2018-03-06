Master Tasters begin wine journey in Ontario

By BETH AUDET

Staff Writer



The Canadian Food and Wine Institute’s Master Taster program will take off in the scenic region of Lake Ontario’s northeastern shore on Feb. 20.

Sensory Evaluation of Wines 1, the first course, will be available at Huff Estates Winery, in Bloomfield, Prince Edward County, a quickly expanding wine district.

Brian Hanna is the winery’s in-house sommelier.

He says they are thrilled to be joining Niagara College’s team.

“The individuals who have enrolled will be afforded a splendid opportunity to enrich themselves to further delve into the intricacies of wine chemistry, evaluation, viticulture and winemaking,” he says.

According to Jeff Steen, manager of corporate training at the Canadian Food and Wine Institute, the course will teach its students to evaluate a wine’s taste with refinement.

The course will also allow the county’s wine experts to continue their training and growth in the viticulture industry.

“The certificate has been highlighted as a valuable piece of education, as the program continues to gain recognition across the province,” says Steen.

Craig Youdale is dean of the institute.

He says the course was a strategic move to impact growing wine regions across Ontario.

“The courses in Prince Edward County are a great start to how we can grow our influence in our industry and connect with communities across our province,” he says.

“We are excited to start making the county a part of the CWI family.”

Completion of the program, which entails five 14-week courses, will award its graduates with a Master Taster certificate.